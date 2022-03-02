Eat the Change® Launches Cosmic Carrot Chews™

BETHESDA, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat the Change®, the planet-friendly snack company founded by Seth Goldman, Co-Founder of Honest Tea and Chair of the Board of Beyond Meat and Co-Founder of PLNT Burger and celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn, announces the launch of Cosmic Carrot Chews™, a first-to-market vegetable snack for kids.

"Our new Cosmic Carrot Chews™ are a tasty snack that's both planet-friendly and a healthier alternative to the "fruit snack" category," said Seth Goldman. "They will be a lunchbox treat that parents will choose for their nutritional profile and kids will embrace because they are fun and delicious."

The vegetable-based snack is available in three varieties: Sour Cherry Berry Blast Off, Orange Mango Moonbeam, and Apple Cinnamon Asteroid. Made with just four simple ingredients, primarily organic carrots and organic fruit juice, Cosmic Carrot Chews™are nutrient-dense and an excellent source of Vitamin A. Each kid-approved pouch is packed with flavor, only 60 calories, and contains one serving of carrots. They are also certified vegan, USDA organic and OU Kosher.

"The carrot chews are a result of being creative in the kitchen with innovation to avoid waste," said Chef Spike Mendelsohn. "I was doing R&D for a carrot chip product and was sent the wrong type of carrots. Instead of letting the food go to waste, I marinated and dehydrated them anyway which yielded a chewy texture versus a chip. When I brought the carrot chews home for my son to taste, he loved them. That's when I knew we were onto something great."

The carrots are gently-cooked, marinated in organic fruit juice and natural flavors, and then dehydrated to create a flavorful, chewy texture. Naturally sweet and high in fiber with an abundance of Vitamin A, the dehydration process makes the carrots even more nutrient dense in comparison to their natural, raw state. Carrots are also sustainably produced, as they are a very water-efficient crop. For example, carrots require only 23 gallons to produce one pound versus soybeans which require 257 gallons.

The cosmic themed packaging is reflective of the Eat the Change® tagline "Snack to the Future" with carrots illustrated as rocket ships. The product is both innovative, futuristic and better for kids (and the environment). The fun doesn't stop there, as the packaging also includes rhymes, fun quotes and riddles on both the individual pouches and outer cartons.

Eat the Change® products do not contain any of the "top eight" allergens as an ingredient, including: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, or soy. The SRP is $4.49 per package and the product is available at hundreds of stores around the country, including Whole Foods Mid-Atlantic, MOM's Organic Market, Erewhon, Hy-Vee, and online at eatthechange.com .

About Eat the Change®

Eat the Change® is the new Bethesda, MD based company created by Seth Goldman, Founder of Honest Tea and Chair of the Board at Beyond Meat, and Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn. Together, they are on a mission to create chef-crafted and nutrient dense snacks that are kind to the planet. With planet-based commitments, Eat the Change is expanding the possibilities and the impact of planet-friendly foods with a motto to Snack to the Future™!

