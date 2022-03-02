McLean & Company Releases Guide for Managers to Support Employee Performance and Development

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals around the world, has published a training guide for managers to coach their employees for high performance and development. This guide, driven by new industry research by HR experts and analysts, will help managers shift from a process-focused strategy to one that incorporates coaching behaviors into their day-to-day management of employees, a initiative that will support the development and retention of employees.

Currently, conventional coaching training focuses on teaching managers a process of coaching employees without training them to apply the behaviors required to coach effectively to support employees.

McLean & Company's research and insights indicates that there is more success when coaching is a conversation where managers ask questions to guide employees to find their own solutions, rather than simply providing the answer. This approach is focused on nurturing future behavior for increased performance.

Effective coaching is an important skill and has benefits on both an organizational and individual level. McLean & Company reveals several of these benefits, including:

Engagement and productivity

Retention, commitment, and team performance

Reduced bias and higher quality of relationships

Better decision making and problem solving

The training guide outlines McLean & Company's behavior-focused coaching model, which can be used to train managers to adopt the key behaviors required to coach. It is designed to help people managers with:

Recognizing the unique value of coaching employees Identifying opportunities for coaching Applying coaching behaviors and strategies to support employees' needs and development Committing to developing coaching skills and using them daily

About McLean & Company

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

