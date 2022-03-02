Rx-360 Releases an Interview with Previous FDA Commissioner in The Patient Safety Podcast: Episode 2

DISCLAIMER: This podcast was recorded on January 19, 2022. At that time, Dr. Janet Woodcock was the acting FDA commissioner. Since the recording of this podcast, Dr. Robert Califf has been named the new FDA commissioner.

DISCLAIMER: This podcast was recorded on January 19, 2022. At that time, Dr. Janet Woodcock was the acting FDA commissioner. Since the recording of this podcast, Dr. Robert Califf has been named the new FDA commissioner.

PHILADELPHIA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360 released the second episode of The Patient Safety Podcast, which features Dr. Janet Woodcock, Principal Deputy Commissioner of the FDA. Hosted by Jim Fries, CEO of Rx-360, the conversation covers Woodcock's experience in the FDA and how the FDA reassessed the pharmaceutical supply chain during the pandemic.

Woodcock focused on drug safety, approval, effectiveness, and security for the majority of her career. Throughout the episode, Woodcock shares how her knowledge of the pharmaceutical supply chain has been instrumental in meeting distribution needs and helped ensure integrity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think the pandemic has really shown everyone how important pharmaceuticals are. It was something people took for granted: that there would always be supply, that their supply would always be valid, that they didn't have to worry about problems with fraud or contamination, and so forth," says Woodcock.

For Woodcock, the best practice for maintaining the supply chain is to do so uniformly up and down the ladder. "I believe we have the tools to continue to improve the quality of pharmaceutical supply at that level we all need. And, so, I think that is one of the positive things we can take out of the pandemic that: we're all going forward with a much greater appreciation of how important this is," says Woodcock.

The podcast highlights how Rx-360 can foster a communal understanding of pharmaceutical best practices from the most ordinary to the most extreme cases.

Listen to the full conversation with Jim Fries and Dr. Janet Woodcock at rx-360.org/podcast or on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

About Rx-360

Rx-360 is a non-profit international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of its materials primarily through its working group and unique audit program.

