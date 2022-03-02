Stensul is First to Market with an API Integration with Pardot for Email Creation

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stensul , the platform for collaborative email creation, announced a multifaceted integration with Pardot , Salesforce's marketing automation platform (MAP). This integration - the first of its kind between Pardot and an Email Creation Platform - simplifies and speeds email creation and collaboration dramatically.

Pardot users can create and collaborate on emails and email templates in Stensul, then easily deploy them from Pardot.

"The Stensul + Pardot integration opens the door for users of Pardot to create and collaborate on emails and email templates directly in our Email Creation Platform and then easily deploy those emails from Pardot. B2B marketing teams will be able to get to market faster and deliver higher performance when using Stensul and Pardot together," said Noah Dinkin, Stensul's Founder and CEO.

"The painstaking back-and-forth in the traditional email creation process is expensive and inefficient. It hasn't changed in decades and holds teams back," Dinkin said. "By making email creation more efficient, teams free up valuable time to focus on strategic work, ultimately delivering better performance. That's why the best teams already use Stensul + Pardot, and this new integration makes their workflow even more efficient."

This new integration with Pardot extends Stensul's lead in having the most robust integrations with adjacent tools and platforms, all with the goal of saving valuable time for teams.

Create emails and more

Beyond creating the design and content of individual emails and Pardot email templates, users can control several email options for Pardot from Stensul. These include support for subject line and envelope settings, such as From Name, Reply-to email, From Address, To Name, To Address and Tracker Domain. Pardot users can also select specific folders to be destinations for the emails and templates they create. Enterprise admins can configure robust guardrails to restrict access and permissions to folders and other settings as desired.

Stensul-created emails or templates can easily be associated with a chosen Pardot Campaign, and a list of available campaigns can be pulled from Pardot into Stensul. Further, the Email Type in Pardot, like List Email, Drip Email, One to One Email, or other types, can be selected in Stensul when uploading an email into Pardot.

Along with Pardot, Stensul has deep integrations with other Salesforce products, including Marketing Cloud and Slack. Beyond Salesforce, Stensul integrates with Adobe Marketo Engage, Adobe Workfront, Adobe Experience Manager, and Adobe Campaign, Oracle Eloqua and Oracle Responsys, Iterable, Braze, Asana, Wrike, Movable Ink, LiveClicker, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook, among others.

About Stensul

The Stensul Email Creation Platform™ dramatically reduces email creation time - by up to 90% - so teams can better focus on improving email performance. Stensul makes this possible by streamlining the collaboration process and simplifying email creation for all marketers, so they can create high-performing emails that drive stronger results. Top brands that trust Stensul to solve their most demanding email problems include ASICS, BMW, Capital One, CircleCI, Codecademy, Electric, FullStory, Lucidworks, and MURAL, and Yahoo. For more information or to see Stensul in action, visit stensul.com .

