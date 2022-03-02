Stoneweg US LLC Promotes Pamela Williams to Director of Asset Management to Oversee Operations at Company's Growing Portfolio

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg US, a real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and developments today announced the promotion of Pamela Williams to Director of Asset Management.

Pamela Williams named Director of Asset Management for Stoneweg US LLC (PRNewswire)

"Since joining the team in 2020, Pamela has embodied our company values, demonstrated excellent judgement along with flawless execution, and has been a key contributor to the overwhelming success of our existing portfolio," said Sam Palmer, EVP Asset Management and Development for Stoneweg US. "As we continue to acquire and develop more properties, we're extremely confident in Pamela's ability to oversee operations at our 50+ properties and fully expect the portfolio to continue to thrive under her leadership, prowess and dedication."

In her expanded role, Williams will oversee the Asset Management team as they continue to implement and create key initiatives across the portfolio to maximize returns to investors and collaborate cross-functionally on best practices for fund management and overall financial reporting. As Director of Asset Management, Pamela will also serve as a primary liaison between the Company and its property management partners and interface with institutional investors, all while continuing to oversee and optimize operations within her respective portfolio.

Williams began her career with Stoneweg US as a Senior Asset Manager in 2020, ahead of the global pandemic, where she was tasked with managing assets in both the Southeast and Midwest regions. Since assuming leadership of both regions, Williams has driven strong ROI performance, maintained consistent occupancy, and ensured timely completion of capex projects designed to elevate curb appeal and ensure efficiency at her assets. Williams also led due diligence on the strategic disposition of 4 assets in 2021, resulting in a blended IRR of 30%; and drove a combined (YOY) rent growth of ~14% across her portfolio.

Williams brings over 15 years of industry experience to the role, having worked with several well-known multifamily owners and operators prior to joining Stoneweg US. Williams obtained her Bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina in Organizational Leadership and holds several industry certifications including her CMCA and AMS. She is also an executive member of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network.

About Stoneweg US

Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment and development firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg with a portfolio of 15,000 units valued $2 Billion. The Company invests in multifamily assets positioned for strong growth and focuses on increasing investor returns, while improving resident experience through a variety of value-add strategies. For more information, please visit: www.stoneweg.us

(PRNewsfoto/Stoneweg US, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stoneweg US, LLC