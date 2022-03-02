Township Capital and Lloyd Jones Acquire Senior Living Community in Lincoln, Nebraska

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Township Capital and Lloyd Jones announce the acquisition of Woodlands at Hillcrest; an 89-unit, 93-bed assisted living and memory care community located in Lincoln, NE.

Township Capital (PRNewswire)

Senior living continues to be a core sector for Township Capital

This marks the first partnership between Township Capital and Lloyd Jones. "We are proud to be a part of this new partnership with Lloyd Jones," said Matthew Gorelik, CEO at Township Capital. "Senior living continues to be a core sector for Township, with a growing senior population, the need for senior housing will continue to be a necessity."

About Woodlands at Hillcrest

Woodlands at Hillcrest is the newest senior living community in Lincoln, opening its doors in 2018. The community offers modern luxury services to residents including transportation, a variety of classes and wellness programs, personal housekeeping, laundry and linen services and state-of-the-art amenities. The Lincoln market has seen high absorption, proven by Woodlands currently occupation of 94%.

About Township Capital, LLC

Township Capital, LLC is a leading co-GP real estate investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. Founded by CEO Matthew Gorelik in 2014, the firm has experience investing across all major property types with a specialty in student housing, senior living, multifamily, and industrial. For more information on Township Capital, visit townshipinc.com

About Lloyd Jones

Lloyd Jones LLC is a real estate investment firm with 40 years in the industry under the continuous direction of Chairman/CEO, Christopher Finlay. Based in Miami, the firm specializes in multifamily and senior housing investment, development, and management. It has recently added a hotel acquisition division. Investment partners include private and institutional investors and family offices around the world. To learn more about Lloyd Jones, visit lloydjonesllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Township Capital