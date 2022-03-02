Trivitron Healthcare acquires the USA based The Kennedy Company

SCOTTSBORO, Ala., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trivitron Healthcare, a global medical technology company, has acquired 100% shareholding in the USA based, The Kennedy Company, a leading manufacturer of Radiation Protection X-ray Shielding Material and Acoustic Barrier Products.

Trivitron Healthcare is committed to providing research-driven technologically advanced yet affordable healthcare products and with this acquisition, the company has further strengthened its manufacturing presence in the USA.

The Kennedy Company was founded in 1976, by Mr. David R. Kennedy, a physicist educated at University of London. While he was employed on the Saturn Rocket Project at the Space Technology Centre in Huntsville, he worked on developing innovative acoustic barriers for NASA.

The Kennedy Company's 7 acres cutting-edge Technology Park in Scottsboro, Alabama will soon house multiple manufacturing and R&D facilities focusing on Trivitron's core segments – Medical Imaging, IVD, ICU and Cardiology Equipment & Consumables.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman & Managing Director, Trivitron said, "We are immensely pleased to welcome The Kennedy Company into the Trivitron Group. We intend to further strengthen the robust foundation created by Mr. David Kennedy and his team with Trivitron's global presence, infrastructure, and robust manufacturing. With this acquisition, Trivitron will now have a manufacturing and R&D presence in India, USA, Finland, Turkey, China and Austria.''

Mr. Satyaki Banerjee, CEO – Medical Imaging, Trivitron commented, "By augmenting the manufacturing experience of the Kennedy team with deep technical know-how and regulatory focus of Trivitron, we can offer the widest selection of Radiation Protection and Medical Imaging Products globally."

"We are delighted to join the Trivitron Group. I am confident that this merger will benefit both of us and the greater Huntsville area provides the perfect backdrop to expand skilled manufacturing," said Mr. David R. Kennedy, Founder, The Kennedy Company.

Post integration, the new entity would become a part of Trivitron Healthcare Americas, operating as Kennedy Vinyl for the existing X-ray Shielding and Acoustic Noise Control business and Kennedy Radiology for Radiation Protection Products manufactured in the USA. The organization would be led by Mr. Sesh Sarathy, who spearheaded Trivitron Group's M&A efforts in North America, as President, Sales and Business Development, and Mrs. Sarah Kennedy Precise, who's been a part of the Kennedy team for more than two decades, as President, Operations.

