2nd Annual SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards Announces Winners, Recognizing Asset Management Excellence <legend role="h2"><span>Congratulations to the 11 leading investment strategies earning this year's accolades on the</span>SMArtX<span>Advisory Solutions Turnkey Asset Management Platform</span></legend>

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), last night announced the winners of the SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards. Now in its second year, the Awards recognized 11 leading strategies on the SMArtX platform.

(PRNewsfoto/SMArtX Advisory Solutions) (PRNewswire)

The unique livestream event featured special appearances from well-known celebrities, actors, and musicians such as Don Johnson, David Hasselhoff, LeAnn Rimes, Kenny G and others.

Winners were selected across 11 categories from among 978 eligible strategies available on the SMArtX UMA platform, based on annual data collected for the period ending December 31, 2021. The 11 awards categories were grouped by market cap, investment methodology, and direct indexes. The winning strategies were scored on a weighted, quantitative system.

"The 2022 SMArtX Virtual Awards winners designation marks a higher echelon of asset management excellence illustrated by an ability to outperform industry benchmarks and a certain subset of their peers," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Highlighting tonight's winners also gives SMArtX an opportunity to turn our data into actionable insights for a financial advisor's practice."

This year's winners will be featured in the upcoming SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards Webinar and Podcast series available on Spotify and Amazon Music. Topics ranging from portfolio construction to risk mitigation will be addressed by award-winning institutional money managers in addition to current views on positioning portfolios amid uncertainty for 2022.

"The SMArtX platform does more than just provide access to investment strategies through its cutting-edge managed accounts technology platform," said Jonathan Pincus, President and COO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The platform provides a carefully curated and vetted ecosystem for clients and asset managers to come together, leverage market intelligence, and move with speed and agility through changing market dynamics.

For more information on the SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards and to watch a replay for a limited time, please visit https://www.smartxadvisory.com/2022-awards-home-page/

The SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards Winners are:

All Cap Strategy of the Year: Faithward All Cap Momentum by Faithward Capital





Alternative Strategy of the Year: AXS Multi-Strategy Alternatives by AXS Investments





Balanced Strategy of the Year: Muhlenkamp & Co., Inc. All Cap Value by Muhlenkamp & Co., Inc.





Direct Index of the Year: IDX Crypto Opportunity Index by IDX Insights





ESG/SRI Strategy of the Year: Dana Social ESG Equity Strategy by Dana Investment Advisors





Fixed Income Strategy of the Year: Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income CEF by Rareview Capital LLC





Global/International Strategy of the Year: Hilton Dividend & Income Strategy by Hilton Capital Management





Large Cap Strategy of the Year: Suncoast Dividend Growth by Suncoast Equity Management





Real Estate Strategy of the Year: Adelante Property Securities Model by Adelante Capital Management





Small/Mid Cap Strategy of the Year: Faithward Small Cap Momentum by Faithward Capital





Strategist of the Year: Flexible Plan Multi-Strategy Equity Trends by Flexible Plan Investments

The SMArtX 2022 Virtual Awards is generously supported by several leading investment managers who serve as event sponsors:

Platinum Sponsors:

BlackRock

Franklin Templeton

Krane Shares

Schafer Cullen Investment Management

Gold Sponsors:

Donoghue Forlines

Northern Trust

Ocean Park Asset Management

Russell Investment Management

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

