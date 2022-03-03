Avantor Foundation Giving Surpasses $6 Million Since Inception

RADNOR, Penn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), has surpassed $6 million in giving to support greater access to healthcare and advance STEM education since its inception in 2009. The Foundation grants, in conjunction with Avantor's product donations and recently launched associate volunteer program, are strengthening communities where the Company operates around the world.

"Our collective philanthropic work through our 'Science for Goodness' platform continues to make a positive, lasting impact on our society and planet," said Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO of Avantor. "We're driven by our mission to set science in motion to create a better world which includes creating a platform for our passionate associates to directly engage with organizations and the communities in which we operate. This mirrors the way we collaborate with customers around the world, side by side to advance life-changing science."

In 2021, the Avantor Foundation donated more than $1 million to 16 organizations across 12 countries. Volunteer programming also was piloted in 2021 as Avantor created opportunities for associates to assemble STEM and hygiene kits for donation. For example, while visiting the Company's headquarters for team meetings, many global associates created 500 STEM kits, some of which were donated to Girls Inc., Greater Philadelphia and Southern NJ, an Avantor Foundation grantee. Each kit allows for fun, hands-on learning and exploration for students grades K-6 to complete at home or at school.

In addition, the Avantor Foundation organized volunteer opportunities for company associates to work with Stemettes, a Foundation grantee, to inspire young women to pursue STEM careers. Associates in the U.S., United Kingdom and Ireland participated and additional opportunities with Stemettes and other Foundation grantees are underway in 2022.

As a global life sciences company, Avantor also donates much-needed materials and consumables to communities around the world.

More details will be highlighted in Avantor's' 2022 sustainability report later this year. To learn more about Science for Goodness, visit the Company's sustainability website.

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

As the philanthropic arm of Avantor, the Avantor Foundation's mission is to create a better world by advancing science education and providing healthcare to those in need. Since 2009, the Avantor Foundation has been making a difference in the science community by supporting organizations aligned to its mission. Learn more at avantorfoundation.org.

