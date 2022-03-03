BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF ARIZONA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE FOUNDATION FOR COMMUNITY & HEALTH ADVANCEMENT, COMMITS $5 MILLION TO MENTAL HEALTH

PHOENIX, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross® Blue Shield® (BCBSAZ) announces the launch of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement, building upon the work of BCBSAZ's public health initiative and expanding efforts to tackle the state's toughest health challenges.

Focusing on mental health, health equity, chronic health conditions, and substance use disorder, the Foundation will work to mobilize, uplift, and advance Arizona's communities. It will amplify impact through cross-sector partnerships, and by providing grants that support programs and applied research.

The Foundation's flagship focus is mental health and will commit $5 million over three years to address a wide range of mental health issues. Applications for its first competitive grant will open on March 1, 2022 for programs and/or applied research that target issues such as access – provider shortage, telehealth, suicide prevention, youth mental health, intersection of mental health and substance use disorder, and the COVID-19 effect.

"We've always had a strong commitment to improving the health of Arizonans, and the Foundation is the framework that will allow us to take that commitment one step further," said Dr. Christine Wiggs, President and Board Chair for the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement.

For organizations interested in applying for a grant, the Foundation will hold a bidders conference on March 15, 2022 to provide more information and answer questions about the process. To register for the event, click here.

For more information about the Foundation, or to apply for the competitive grant, visit: https://www.azbluefoundation.org/grants/overview

The Blue Cross® Blue Shield® of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross® Blue Shield® of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a mission to inspire health and make it easy, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to more than 1.9 million customers. BCBSAZ, a non-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,500 people in its Phoenix, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com or connect with us on social media: Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

