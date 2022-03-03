BUFFALO WILD WINGS® AND MTN DEW® THRILL SPORTS FANS WITH AN EXCLUSIVE NEW POUR: MTN DEW LEGEND The new offering delivers a bold burst of blackberry flavor that is…wait for it…LEGENDARY

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Wild Wings® and MTN DEW® are bringing sports fans a reason to celebrate by recruiting an all-new exclusive beverage to their lineup: MTN DEW Legend™. The soon-to-be legendary offering will be available at a select number of Buffalo Wild Wings locations beginning today, with a nationwide roll out scheduled for all sports bars by mid-May.

The new offering delivers a bold burst of blackberry flavor that is…wait for it…LEGENDARY (PRNewswire)

Curated for those who embrace the fun and freedom in life, this standout beverage combines the exhilarating taste of original MTN DEW with notes of blackberry, citrus, and ginger. With its bold charge and refreshing taste, MTN DEW Legend is uniquely designed to elevate Buffalo Wild Wings' sauces, burgers, and other bar food items — making the fan-favorite sports bars the best place for sports enthusiasts to enjoy great food and drinks, all while watching their favorite matchups on the big screens.

"At Buffalo Wild Wings, we strive to provide our guests with mouthwatering flavors and exciting innovations across our menu," said Rita Patel, Chief Marketing Officer, Buffalo Wild Wings. "MTN DEW Legend is a unique drink that we're proud to serve exclusively at our sports bars. We have a longstanding relationship with PepsiCo, and we are known for bringing fans unexpected bold flavors like the Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration for one-of-a-kind menu offerings."

MTN DEW Legend is the first exclusive PepsiCo beverage to Buffalo Wild Wings. Inspired by the blackberry flavor craze, this new fountain flavor makes MTN DEW Legend the go-to option for anyone looking to fuel up in pursuit of their passions.

"Buffalo Wild Wings and MTN DEW both know a thing or two about passionate fan bases and how to take celebrations to the next level with great-tasting food and beverages," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "Together, our goal is to elevate the sports viewing and dining experience, with MTN DEW Legend serving as the ultimate wingman."

MTN DEW Legend will be available at all 1,200+ Buffalo Wild Wings locations by May 2022. Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest by following @BWW and @MountainDew on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States. Globally, there are more than 1,200 restaurants in nine countries. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.

ABOUT PEPSICO

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

ABOUT MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW® CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® Zero Sugar, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON®, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Zero Sugar, MTN DEW SPARK™ and MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, or follow @mountaindew on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

