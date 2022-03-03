Cue Health Expands Collaboration with UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics to Bring Highly Accurate, Molecular Testing to an Expanded Network of Clinics

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today announced that it is further collaborating with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children's Community Pediatrics ("UPMC CCP"), part of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cue will expand its distribution of Cue's Health Monitoring Systems and Cue COVID-19 tests to additional pediatric clinics to support testing for even more patients, physicians, nurses, and staff.

(PRNewsfoto/Cue Health Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With over 55 locations and more than 250 pediatric providers throughout western and central Pennsylvania, UPMC CCP offers standard well and sick care, as well as a variety of specialty services. With this expansion, Cue's tests will be integrated in several clinics as part of UPMC CCP's care and treatment.

Cue's test uses molecular nucleic acid amplification technology (NAAT) and is the most accurate* self-test for COVID-19, providing lab-quality results directly to connected mobile devices in 20 minutes. The test is able to detect all known COVID-19 variants of concern, including Omicron, and can be used on adults and children (age 2 years and over for OTC/home use and under 2 years for professional use), with or without symptoms.

"Cue's adaptable testing platform has served the UPMC community for the last six months, and we are thrilled to extend our relationship with the company to provide much-needed COVID-19 testing to even more children and families in Pittsburgh. We're grateful to Cue's alignment with our mission of providing outstanding patient care and shaping the health system of tomorrow," said John Wedge, Senior Category Manager from UPMC.

"UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh is renowned for its world-class care and dedication to improving the health and well-being of children, and we are proud to support them on their critically important mission," said Ayub Khattak, Co-founder and CEO of Cue Health.

UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics is one of several healthcare-affiliated organizations to which Cue provides its tests, including internationally recognized hospital systems throughout the U.S. Cue also provides tests to Google, the National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball, among other organizations.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected future diagnostic test menu and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Form 10-Q dated November 10, 2021 filed by Cue with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

These products have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

*Based on clinical study results submitted to FDA for other EUA molecular home tests.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cue Health Inc.