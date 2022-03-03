CUSO Financial Services Receives BISA Technology Innovation Award for BusinessOptimizer™

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions (Atria) announced today that its full-service broker-dealer subsidiaries CUSO Financial Services, L.P. (CFS) and Sorrento Pacific Financial LLC (SPF), have received the 2022 Technology Innovation Award from the Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA) for BusinessOptimizer™. This is the ninth consecutive year that CFS/SPF has received this prestigious award, which celebrates the technological advancements of products, services and platforms in the financial services industry. BISA presented the award at its 2022 Annual Convention in Miami Beach, Florida.

BusinessOptimizer™ is a fully integrated, interactive planning and goal-setting module built into Unio, the fully integrated, award-winning advisor platform. The module performs forensic diagnostics on aggregated data, including invested dollar growth and revenue, then transforms it into clear and immediately actionable business growth campaigns and strategies for financial professionals in credit unions and banks. BusinessOptimizer™ was designed to translate broad member lead generation strategies into a daily engagement plan that uses actual data to provide financial profesionals with an easy-to-follow path for growing their businesses.

"I see BusinessOptimizer™ as a digital 'coach' that performs the heavy lifting and delivers clear, actionable steps for financial professionals to reach their business goals and develop more meaningful member connections — and it's all based on real-time data," said Valorie Seyfert, President of CFS and SPF and past BISA Circle of Excellence Award recipient. "We are honored that BISA has once again recognized our firm as a leader in developing technology solutions that help advisors succeed."

In addition to this year's recognition of BusinessOptimizer™, CFS/SPF has won eight BISA Technology Innovation Awards for its myriad of technology solutions:

2021 – Unio: advisor platform with streamline processes, automated cues, and data analysis

2020 – Business Texting: quick, efficient, compliant way to communicate with clients

2019 – MyPortfolioView (now Clear1): client portal provides critical info in one consolidated view

2018 – fundVision: innovative, consolidated trading and reporting platform for mutual funds

2017 – MyPortfolioView (now Clear1): mobile app enables clients to manage portfolios remotely

2016 – SendMyDocs: mobile app for clients to capture/share documents securely with advisors

2015 – BuildMyProfile: develop client profiles through online questionnaires filled out by clients

2014 – Mobile Scanning: mobile app for scanning documents securely and remotely

"The way we think is what differentiates our technology. Our solutions are built around the real needs of our clients. Every solution is designed and implemented to achieve clear and measurable benefits to the everyday lives of our clients and their end clients," said Eugene Elias, Jr., COO and Founding Partner of Atria. "The needs of credit unions and banks are constantly evolving and we are their partner in meeting those needs. The BusinessOptimizer™ is another great example of how we work closely with our clients in delivering advanced and differentiated capabilities so they can best serve their clients and grow their businesses."

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), headquartered in New York City, is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries, located throughout the U.S., empower financial institutions and independent financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries include Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., Western International Securities, Inc., SCF Securities, Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P., and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC. Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,500 financial professionals and over $100 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit atriawealth.com

About CUSO Financial Services, L.P. and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC

CUSO Financial Services, L.P. (CFS) and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC (SPF) are full-service broker-dealers and subsidiaries of Atria Wealth Solutions. Each broker-dealer is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as both a broker-dealer and investment advisor and are members of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Established in 1997, CFS and SPF specialize in placing and supporting investment programs within financial institutions. From their headquarters in San Diego, the companies provide customized investment and insurance solutions to over 200 banks and credit unions across the country with over $40 billion in assets under administration and deliver expertise in key areas, including retirement services, wealth management, advisory solutions and insurance products for individuals and business customers.

Credit unions and banks have contracted with CFS and SPF to make non-deposit investment products and services available to credit union members and bank customers. For more information, visit cusonet.com. For more information about Atria Wealth Solutions, visit atriawealth.com.

