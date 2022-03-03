Eve to Participate in Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

MELBOURNE, Fla. and CLEVELAND, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve UAM, LLC ("Eve"), a leader in the development of next-generation Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") solutions, today announced that Co-Chief Executive Officer Jerry DeMuro and Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Couto will attend Raymond James' 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 8th. The Company's presentation will be hosted at 2:50 PM ET. A webcast of the event will be available here.

About Eve

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the UAM ecosystem. Benefitting from a startup mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Zanite

Zanite is a special purpose acquisition company and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Urban Mobility and Emerging Technology industries. Zanite's sponsor is managed by Kenneth C. Ricci, Principal of Directional Aviation Capital, and Steven H. Rosen, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Resilience Capital Partners along with its Board of Directors and Strategic Advisors Mr. Larry Flynn, Dr. Ron Sugar, Mr. Patrick Shanahan and Mr. John Veihmeyer. Zanite began trading on Nasdaq in November 2020 and its common stock, units and warrants trade under the ticker symbols "ZNTE," "ZNTEU" and "ZNTEW," respectively. For more information, please visit www.zaniteacquisition.com.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.embraer.com.

