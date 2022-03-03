Five Star Franchising Acquires 1-800-Packouts and Launches 1-800-Textiles

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising ("Five Star"), an innovative service-based franchise platform company, has acquired 1-800-Packouts ("Packouts") and launched its sister company, 1-800-Textiles ("Textiles"). These transactions mark the sixth and seventh acquisitions since Five Star launched in June 2021.

Based in Ball Ground, Georgia, Packouts is a leading franchisor of residential contents restoration, packing, cleaning, and climate-controlled storage services, with over 72 franchise territories across 22 states. Kevin Loner, CEO, founded the company in 2015 and will join Five Star Franchising in its ongoing campaign to develop the leading home services franchise system. Textiles was born from Packouts customers who needed cleaning, restoration, and storage solutions for textiles damaged from water, smoke, or fire.

"I am excited to partner with the Five Star family of brands," said Loner. "Five Star's capabilities related to franchise development, operations, and marketing support will allow us to accelerate our expansion in both new and existing markets. We look forward to collaborating with Five Star to continue to enhance our franchisee support systems and further improve our overall customer experience."

"We are thrilled to partner with Kevin Loner and his team as they join the Five Star family of brands," said Scott Abbott, CEO of Five Star. "Kevin has built a superb business with a strong track record of significant growth, operational excellence, and customer service. Packouts will have an immediate, positive impact as a dynamic addition to the Five Star platform, and the launch of Textiles is a game-changer. The synergies between the two brands are immense and will allow us to better serve customers and franchisees."

Five Star is backed by Princeton Equity Group, a leading private equity firm singularly focused on acquiring franchisor and multi-unit companies.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative group of franchised brands that includes 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, Five Star Bath Solutions, Joe Homebuyer, Gotcha Covered and Bio-One. Also under the Five Star umbrella is ProNexis, a leader in call center and lead-generation systems for home services franchisees. In total, the Five Star brands represent over 400 franchise territories across the United States and Canada. Five Star represents one of the leading franchising systems in the industry with a mission to ensure its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, branding, and people. With a franchisee-first approach to business, Five Star excels at ensuring local-market success for each of their franchisees. For more information, visit www.fivestarfranchising.com.

About Princeton Equity Group

Princeton Equity Group is among the most experienced franchisor and multi-unit investors in the United States and exclusively invests in leading franchisor and multi-unit companies. Princeton views each investment as a long-term, supportive business partnership with founders and management teams to help build companies of great value. The principals at Princeton have sponsored investments in some of the most admired, growth-oriented franchisors and multi-unit companies in the United States. For more information, visit www.princetonequity.com.

