Flexential® Announces Expansion to Denver Data Center to Support Market and Corporate Growth Flexential will add 4.5MW to Englewood Data Center for a total of 11.25 MW by year-end

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced it will expand the power capacity at Denver's Englewood Data Center to 11.25 MW by year-end. The expansion supports Flexential's continued commitment to growth in the Denver market, marking overall impressive growth in 2021. The phased power increase is planned to be available for customers from spring 2022.

This Denver expansion marks the latest in a long line of expansions and growth for Flexential in the past six months. In addition to capacity expansions across a variety of strategic regions, Flexential completed the largest single asset-backed securities (ABS) issuance to date in data center history in December, including the largest-ever green data center ABS financing. The company plans to allocate funds towards this initiative as part of additional growth and innovation in 2022.

"Amidst rising customer demand for new services and increased power, it is important to ensure our customers have a scalable and reliable data center option that can support their range of capacity needs," said Ryan Mallory, Chief Operating Officer, Flexential. "Denver is a primary market for us and continues to be a hot spot for data center growth. We are fully committed to an ongoing investment in this market, as well as achieving our goal to increase the power capacity at Englewood by year end."

Denver, currently home to four Flexential data centers offering over 20 MW and more than 490,000 square feet of combined metro capacity, is also experiencing rapid growth as a regional data center hub, according to a recent CBRE report. Flexential data centers in this market provide customers with secure and reliable hybrid IT solutions with advanced scalability and compliance. Current offerings include: turn-key wholesale data center space, customized cages and private suites, powered shell build-outs, office and storage space, and 24/7 remote hands service providers.

The Englewood Data Center power expansion brings new capacity options, available now, as Flexential meets the power needs fueled by rapid cloud technology adoption and the growing demand on current resources.

"Flexential's Denver data center footprint and commitment to that market's future gives us the peace of mind that as Autonation continues to grow, we'll have the scale and flexibility we need when we need it," said Adam Rasner, VP, Technology Operations, Autonation.

