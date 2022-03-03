IRA Capital Announces New Hires and Record Growth Expectations for 2022

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California private equity firm IRA Capital ("IRA" or the "Company") exceeded its projected growth plans in 2021 and is expected to further increase its investment activity in 2022. IRA sold one of the largest healthcare real estate portfolios for $620 Million to Nuveen Real Estate last August and acquired approximately $1 Billion in new commercial real estate investments over the past six months. The Company has also expanded its team by over 25% and announced key strategic hires including three senior investment professionals to help fuel the company's growth across various strategies. Azhar Jameeli, formerly with Healthpeak REIT, recently joined the company as Vice President of Investments and is helping facilitate the growth of IRA Capital's new seniors housing vertical, which was recently launched with the acquisition of two Northern California assisted living and memory care facilities for $106 Million. RJ Cristiano, formerly with STORE Capital, also recently joined the firm as Vice President of Investments to continue growing IRA Capital's net lease platform across niche sectors. Clement Butler is also a recent addition as Vice President of Investments focused on growing IRA Capital's multifamily portfolio. The Company is also pleased to announce the hiring of Kishan Patel, Ethan Stanley, Sasha Tofan, Cody Lo, Hiren Patel, Rick Wade, Chad Apodaca, and Erika Read, all of whom will be supporting the company's investment and asset management teams.

IRA Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/IRA Capital) (PRNewswire)

IRA is targeting a $1.5 Billion in new investments for 2022, with approximately 70% of its 2022 capital allocation going towards medical office, life science, and seniors housing. The Company continues to be one of the most active buyers of healthcare real estate in the country, having acquired $600 Million of medical office buildings in just the past six months. IRA is also continuing to make venture investments in healthcare operating, medical device, and technology companies, in addition to consumer products through its CPG Fund. The media/entertainment industry has also been an area of focus for the private equity firm which recently acquired Les Studios de Paris alongside Eagle Pictures and Lantern Entertainment, with whom IRA is also an investor in the renowned film production company Spyglass Media Group.

About IRA Capital

IRA Capital is a Southern-California based private equity firm founded in 2010 by partners Amer Kasm, Samir Patel, Jay Gangwal, Amer Malas, and Mohannad Malas. IRA invests capital for its own account and on behalf of its co-investment partners, which include pension funds, institutions, and family offices. The firm predominantly invests in commercial real estate assets throughout the United States and also has a private equity/venture capital platform that invests in operating companies across various sectors. Headquartered in Irvine California, IRA has acquired over seven million square feet of property in 30 states, with a total capitalization greater than $3 Billion.

For more information, please contact:

Danielle de Souza, IRA Capital Corporate Communications

ddesouza@iracapital.com / 949.612.2742

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IRA Capital