KU announces online project management undergraduate programs for fall 2022

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by globalization, evolving technology and rapid automation of processes, all types of organizations are placing growing emphasis on project-based planning, development and operations. KU is launching two new online bachelor's degree programs, as well as a minor, in project management for the 2022-2023 academic year giving students with an associate degree or equivalent hours the chance to enter a growing and in-demand field. KU's School of Professional Studies currently offers graduate-level project management, but the growing need for highly skilled project managers prompted this undergraduate addition.

As more industries find themselves in need of project management professionals, KU offers flexible, online undergraduate courses for those looking to complete their bachelor’s degree. (PRNewswire)

Stuart Day, dean of the KU Edwards Campus and School of Professional Studies, says these new programs offer unique opportunities for students looking to advance their careers.

"By offering the program through the School of Professional Studies, we are able to ensure an interdisciplinary approach to project management, which allows students to explore a variety of emphasis areas and ensures that they take a broad approach to project management," said Day. "Offering these programs online gives more students the chance to succeed."

According to the Project Management Institute (PMI), organizations across sectors and geographic borders steadily embrace project management. As a growing profession, it is on track to gain nearly 2.2 million new jobs globally each year through 2027.

"Project management's significant and sustained growth across many industries has increased the demand for project managers, and we have expanded our existing project management offerings to help address this growing need." said John Bricklemyer, professor of the practice and director for engineering management and project management programs in the KU School of Professional Studies. "Students looking to finish their degree in project management will learn how theory and practice work together to solve real-world problems in a wide variety of fields."

About The University of Kansas

The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities, and making discoveries that change the world. The KU Edwards Campus at 127th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park brings the high-quality academic, professional, and continuing education programs as well as research and public-service benefits of KU to the Greater Kansas City community in order to serve the workforce, economic and community development needs of the region.

Media Contact:

Hannah Lemon

Phone number: 9138978755

Email address: hannah.lemon@ku.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE University of Kansas Edwards Campus