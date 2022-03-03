MI Charitable Foundation raises over $3.1M in 2021

GRATZ, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With donations from its customers, vendors, team members, and partners, the MI Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of MI, Milgard, and Sunrise window brands, raised over $3.1 million in 2021.

This total sets a record for the MI Charitable Foundation, which was formally established in 2015 through the selfless acts and compassion of the company's team members. Fully supported by an engaged leadership team, committees at each company facility are empowered to plan and engage in fundraising and volunteer events they are passionate about. The result has been rapid growth and this year, record-breaking numbers.

"We're all just overwhelmed with gratitude," MI Foundation Specialist Gwen Mallon says. "I continue to marvel at the level of support we receive day in and day out."

The bulk of those funds came from two charitable golf tournaments and a nationwide summer concert that raised over $2.5. In addition to the money raised through those events, the MI Foundation generated thousands more through direct donations and local fundraising efforts.

Spending time on charitable projects in their own communities, team members also put in more than 3,000 volunteer hours throughout the year.

"Going out in our own backyard and helping others is a pillar of the MI Foundation," Mallon says. "It's such a big part of who we are. In fact, it was that kind of charitable work that led to the creation of the MI Foundation."

To learn more about the MI Charitable Foundation, watch the 2021 video or visit: miwindows.com/foundation

ABOUT THE MI CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

In 2015, the MI Charitable Foundation was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The charitable foundation has committees at each of our locations that raise and donate funds for their local communities, as well as three noteworthy causes – veterans' affairs, children's wellbeing, and cancer.

ABOUT MI WINDOWS AND DOORS

MI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands manufacture stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

