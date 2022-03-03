MPP Global Announces Microsoft Azure Migration for Global Media Client Base

MPP Global recently completed a full migration of its subscription management and billing platform, eSuite, to Microsoft Azure, providing its global Media & Communication clients with increased agility, scalability, and in-region support.

WARRINGTON, UK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPP Global - An Aptitude Software technology company, who help global enterprise media companies innovate, transform, and embrace the subscription revolution is pleased to announce a major strategic milestone by migrating its entire global client base to Microsoft Azure. The migration will support the growth for on-demand and live media content, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, now and in the years come.

MPP Global – An Aptitude Software Company, partners with clients to accelerate digital transformation and drive recurring revenue growth with agile subscription models. (PRNewswire)

The move to Azure represents a significant investment in future proofing MPP Global's SaaS platform and reinforces its commitment and expertise within the media and communications sector. It enables its enterprise media clients to continue to evolve, scale and grow their one-time and recurring digital and physical product purchases on a global stage with enhanced performance, in-region support and ultimate stability.

MPP Global will also use Azure to support new and emerging business models in the media, entertainment, and sports sectors, such as virtual live events. The ability to geographically and vertically scale, benefitting from the extensive network of Azure datacenters, further strengthens MPP Global's ability to seamlessly manage huge spikes in subscriber demand typically seen in the minutes before major sport and live entertainment events.

Ian Gray, Head of Global Channel & Strategic Alliances at MPP Global says:

"Our eSuite platform spans the entire subscriber lifecycle, from acquisition, product & revenue management, to retention & payment optimisation, enabling clients to easily experiment with various service offerings and get to market in a matter of minutes. Demand for subscription and live event-based direct-to-consumer content in Media & Entertainment, both video and written, continues to grow at amazing pace together with supporting monetisation models.

Being fully hosted in Microsoft Azure delivers maximum resilience, security and performance, enabling our clients to grow seamlessly on a regional and global scale."

Simon Crownshaw, Worldwide Strategy Director – Media and Entertainment at Microsoft says:

"The cloud infrastructure supporting subscription and billing services has never been more important in providing the global security, scalability and resilience, critical in satisfying consumer experience expectations. The Microsoft Azure global infrastructure and subscriber management software deployed by MPP Global, enables content owners to focus on what they do best: creation, delivery and monetisation of content, without having to spend precious time thinking about infrastructure stability and scale."

About MPP Global

MPP Global – An Aptitude Software Company, partners with clients to accelerate digital transformation and drive recurring revenue growth with agile subscription models. eSuite is a subscription management platform that reduces time-to-market and total cost of ownership by centralising the entire subscriber lifecycle and optimising customer acquisition, revenue and retention.

eSuite arms enterprises with the flexibility, agility and scalability essential for monetising any product or service. Our best-of-breed tools enable clients to create tailored bundles, promotions and price plans to maximise recurring revenue. Critical to our clients' success, eSuite also supports the widest range of global payment types and generates extensive data insights to shape growth strategies.

For more information, please visit https://www.mppglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MPP Global - An Aptitude Software Company