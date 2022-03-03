New York State Approves SQI Diagnostics' EXACT COVID-19 Antibody Assay

-- Conditional Approval Makes Quick, Precise Test for Presence of Antibodies to

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company") (TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), leaders in the science of lung health, announced today that New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has given conditional approval to its diagnostic testing partner, KSL Diagnostics, Inc. in Buffalo NY, for the EXACT COVID-19 Antibody Test.

"The EXACT COVID-19 Antibody Test is the next generation of tools in the fight against COVID-19. It gives peace of mind because it can detect an immune response in both vaccinated and previously COVID-19 infected people. It also has the potential to give the health care system key insights and data into the relationship between antibody levels and breakthrough infections and reinfections," says Andrew Morris, CEO of SQI Diagnostics. "We're bringing these tests to market now because we are determined to do our part to end the pandemic."

NYSDOH, under the Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program, evaluates and authorizes lab-developed tests for use in New York State certified clinical laboratories, which are subject to requirements equal to or more stringent than the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA). "KSL is proud to partner with SQI in delivering this test and is licensed to test specimens from anywhere in the United States," says Kevin Lawson, President and CEO of KSL.

Access to the EXACT COVID-19 Antibody Test will now be available to physicians and their patients in the United States through AZOVA Inc, a telemedicine testing company that makes healthcare accessible and affordable to Americans through innovative solutions.

The EXACT COVID-19 Antibody Test is an advanced COVID-19 antibody test that provides semi-quantitative measurements of six distinct antibodies produced by the immune system in response to exposure to the SARS CoV-2 virus or to COVID-19 vaccination. The small volume blood sample can be collected in a home or office setting with a fingerstick. A positive test result could indicate the presence of antibodies arising from a prior COVID-19 infection or COVID-19 vaccination.

"The EXACT COVID-19 Antibody Test is a key part of SQI's growing ability to offer unparalleled clinical insight through varied and improved COVID-19 testing," said Morris. "We currently sell Health Canada-approved testing kits for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR molecular testing and point of care antigen testing products, which enable rapid serial testing of asymptomatic populations. We have also filed with Health Canada — for review under the Interim Order —SQI's RALI-Dx IL-6 test, a hospital-based respiratory triage test for COVID-19 positive patients."

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics are leaders in the science of lung health. We develop and manufacture respiratory health and precision medicine tests that run on SQI's fully automated systems. Our tests simplify and improve COVID19 antibody monitoring, Rapid Acute Lung Injury testing, donor organ transplant informatics, and immunological protein and antibody testing. We're driven to create and market life-saving testing technologies that help more people in more places live longer, healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.sqidiagnostics.com.

About AZOVA

AZOVA is a globally connected Digital Health System providing telehealth and digital health services through globally connected provider, pharmacy, and laboratory networks. AZOVA provides innovative COVID testing and vaccination solutions for employers, schools, government entities, airlines, the travel industry, and the consumer. AZOVA has created the world's first truly connected global laboratory network to enable travelers to access COVID testing anywhere in the world. For more information, visit azova.com.

About KSL Diagnostics

KSL (www.ksldx.com) operates New York State Department of Health / CLIA certified clinical laboratories licensed throughout the US, including Beutner Laboratories and the Robert Guthrie Laboratory. The rapidly expanding menu integrates standard of care tests and novel assays, developed at KSL and through partnership with innovative diagnostic companies. KSL provides superlative regulatory compliance and industry-leading standards of service.

