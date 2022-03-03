PlantFuel Expands with Distribution on Amazon's Exclusive Launchpad Program Reaching Best-Seller Status

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE:FUEL) (OTC:PLFLF) (FSE:BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce its successful launch and best-selling positions on Amazon Launchpad, an exclusive Amazon program thar empowers innovative new brands.

Amazon's Launchpad Program, known as Amazon Launchpad, is an exclusive sales and marketing program that empowers new brands with various opportunities to grow their business. Amazon identifies innovative products in all industry sectors, and invites select brands to become part of Launchpad where they receive unique marketing support by Amazon to build brand awareness, engagement with target audiences, and accelerate sales.

PlantFuel by the Numbers on Amazon:

PlantFuel reached the #3 highest selling product spot on Amazon Launchpad

PlantFuel is currently #28 of out 250,000 products on Amazon Launchpad Best Sellers List

PlantFuel sold out on Amazon in its first weekend when all products were available

Developed by athletes, formulated by doctors, and clinically proven for optimal performance, PlantFuel is a premium plant-based health and wellness company founded by former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Brad Pyatt. The Amazon partnership, including all digital strategies, is led by PlantFuel President Maria Dane, who was formerly the Head of Emerging Brands at Amazon.

"We are excited to see our digital strategy working, quickly selling out our products on Amazon from All-in-One Nutrition to Immunity & Hydration, and others. Based on Amazon analytics, sales velocity, customer data and feedback, we're on track to exceed expectations for a truly groundbreaking vegan sports nutrition brand," says Maria Dane, PlantFuel President.

With stronger than anticipated demand at launch on Amazon, PlantFuel is pivoting its digital resources and inventory to ensure product availability for Amazon customers. Furthermore, PlantFuel will begin an extensive multi-touch marketing effort in Q2-2022 centered on digital from Amazon to PPC, Search/Shop to Social, supported by offline and partnership initiatives.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc (also known as PlantFuel) is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

