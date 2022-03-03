Riverside Oral Surgery Becomes Livingston's Only Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery Group

RIVER EDGE, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Oral Surgery, the Official Oral Surgeons of the NJ Devils, and the largest surgeon owned and operated Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery practice in New Jersey, announces the acquisition of Orosurgery LLC, located in Livingston, NJ.

Effective March 3, 2022, Dr. Gerald Geldzahler, owner of Orosurgery LLC, joins the Riverside Oral Surgery team. The new Riverside location is located at: 209 S Livingston Ave, Suite 2, Livingston, NJ. By acquiring Orosurgery, LLC, Riverside Oral Surgery is now Livingston's only oral and maxillofacial surgery group. Riverside Oral Surgery currently has 12 locations located conveniently across north and central new jersey in Bergen, Morris, Essex, Middlesex and Somerset Counties.

Dr. Geldzahler is an experienced, board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon who has spent much of his career as an educator and as a hospital based oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Dr. Geldzahler was the Director for the New York Medical College Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Program for six years, and spent ten years as Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y.

Over the years, Dr. Geldzahler has treated complex facial trauma, multiple pathological conditions both benign and malignant, and has performed all types of reconstructive surgery of the maxillofacial region, including surgery for cleft lip and palate and multiple craniofacial syndromes affecting the oral and facial region. He also has been recognized for his surgery on neonates with congenital deformities and associated breathing problems.

Riverside's founder, managing partner and Instagram's "BloodyToothGuy," Dr. Jason M. Auerbach stated, "I am humbled by the fact that Dr. Geldzahler has chosen Riverside Oral Surgery to round out his illustrious career. We are excited to welcome him to the surgical team as we strive to provide the optimal patient experience…each and every time."

