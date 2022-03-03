Roadrunner Recognized as Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Elite Carrier On-time service and low claims ratio helped Roadrunner earn the prestigious award for the first time in company history.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, a nationwide less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier specializing in long-haul metro-to-metro shipping, earned the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL), one of the largest freight brokerage and third-party logistics (3PL) firms in North America. Roadrunner, a member of TQL's Preferred LTL Carrier Program, earned this recognition as one of the highest-ranking LTL freight carriers based on shipments handled in the network, on-time service, claims ratio and technology integration capabilities. This is the first time Roadrunner has received the TQL Elite Carrier Award.

"Here at Roadrunner, we take customer recognition to heart," said Roadrunner President Frank Hurst. "This first-time honor, to be recognized as a TQL Elite Carrier, is especially rewarding, as it reflects the commitment to service that we as a company have been so focused on in recent years."

As a TQL Elite Carrier Award recipient, Roadrunner will be recognized on the TQL website and will be designated as a preferred carrier within TQL's TMS.

Chris Jamroz, Roadrunner Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, "It's such an honor to have our customers tell us they are experiencing the direct impact of our operational improvements in service and quality through awards such as this one from TQL. We're on a mission to make this type of performance a day-in-day-out occurrence and look forward to seeing the results of that type of service acumen reflected not only in awards, but also in strong, long-term partnerships with satisfied customers."

About Roadrunner

Emerging as a service-first less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, Roadrunner transformed its operations through new leadership, a new network, and new technologies to provide its customers with exceptional LTL service. Specializing in long-haul, metro-to-metro shipping, Roadrunner has more direct routes between its 32 service centers than its traditional hub-and-spoke peers, allowing for better service and great value.

About TQL

At Total Quality Logistics (TQL), we create greater supply chain efficiencies for our customers by combining industry-leading technology and unmatched customer service. Customers and carriers turn to us daily to solve their transportation needs with competitive pricing, continuous communication, and a commitment to do it right — every time. Annually, we move 3 million loads of freight across the nation through our comprehensive portfolio of logistics services and our network of 130,000+ carriers. Through TQL Cares and the TQL Foundation, our company and employees make the world a better place by donating thousands of volunteer hours and millions of dollars each year. TQL is proud to be the naming-rights sponsor of TQL Stadium, the home of Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati. Founded in 1997 in Cincinnati, Ohio, TQL is one of the largest freight brokerage firms in North America, with 8,000+ employees in 56 offices across the U.S. Learn more at TQL.com.

