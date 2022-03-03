Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens Houston Office

HOUSTON , March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new staffing agency location in Houston, TX.

The SW Houston staffing agency office has been purchased by Alejandro Perez Puebla. "Nextaff SW Houston will focus on the Commercial vertical, such as Clerical, Warehouse and Janitorial, just to mention a few. We are ready to staff positions for a variety of businesses," said Alejandro.

The office is located at 1830 Snake River Rd, Unit A, Katie TX 77449. More information can be found at SW Houston, TX - Nextaff.

" Alex is our first E2 Investor Visa franchise owner," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Nextaff. "The E2 process can be a very overwhelming process but Alex has handled the pressure very well. We are expecting great things in SW Houston in the very near future."

"Being an American and Hispanic company will allow us to understand completely the business trends and adapt to the huge Hispanic population that is working in some of our main target markets, "said Alejandro. "At Nextaff SW Houston, our staffing agency's mission is to create a strong link between the companies and the quality talent, turning it into a long-term partnership, in order to achieve the goals of our clients and aspirations of our candidates."

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions in commercial, information technology and healthcare industries.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

