Sunshine Health Offers Grants to Nonprofits to Improve Community Health across Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health is accepting grant applications from nonprofits that are helping Floridians by addressing housing, homelessness services, mental health, short-term financial needs and food insecurity. Grants will be awarded in amounts of up to $2,000 each.

"Community organizations across Florida are working every day to strengthen the social safety net," said Nathan Landsbaum, Sunshine Health Plan President & CEO. "These grants allow local partners to serve even more people and make their communities stronger and healthier."

Sunshine Health's Community Connections Resource Grants are designed to improve the social determinants of health for Floridians. Healthcare experts recognize that people who are hungry or worried about where they are going to live are less likely to take care of their health.

Nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status are encouraged to apply to support their programs addressing food, financial assistance, housing or homeless services, or behavioral or mental health services. Find the form and FAQ at this link and send it to SM_FL_CommunityConnections@SunshineHealth.com. The application deadline is March 15, 2022 by 5 p.m. ET.

Sunshine Health offers many programs and benefits to improve the social determinants of health of its members, including expanded use of telehealth, a monthly stipend for over-the-counter wellness items and partnerships with more than 500 community groups.

In 2021, Sunshine Health awarded $200,000 in various grants to 54 Florida nonprofits working to improve social determinants of health. Additionally, the Sunshine Health Community Resource Database connects members and caregivers with local programs and supports. Floridians can also call the Community Connections Help Line at 1-866-775-2192 for assistance.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

