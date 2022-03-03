Surgeons at Hospital for Endocrine Surgery Enter Agreement with Five Labs for New Product Development and Surgeon Training

TAMPA, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The endocrine surgeons of the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery will use the cutting-edge bioskills laboratory facilities of Five Labs for the development of new products used in endocrine surgery and other soft-tissue surgeries as well as training of surgeons in advanced endocrine surgery techniques.

With an emphasis on biologics as well as mechanical devices used in endocrine and soft-tissue surgery, the surgeons will use the facilities of Five Labs as their primary new product development site. In contrast to cardiology and orthopedics, which is largely based upon the use of medical devices, soft tissue surgery has no significant medical device or biologics industry. The development of this industry is a primary goal of this partnership.

The Five Labs facility, which has 30 operating room stations, specializes in cadaver labs which allow real-world platforms from which to develop and hone new surgical products and devices. The site is well established as one of the nation's leading surgical training centers.

The first training day was attended by 10 surgeons from the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, including surgeons specializing in thyroid, thyroid cancer, parathyroid, and adrenal surgery. Device manufacturer representatives from Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Bolder Surgical, and Biostem Technologies were in attendance as well.

"Our surgeons have a proven track record of patented new product development, clinical and bench research, and extensive publication," said Dr. Jim Norman of the Norman Parathyroid Center and CEO of the practice group. "Our world-renowned surgeons are very interested in the development of new products that improve the outcomes for all patients undergoing soft-tissue surgery. With a long history of innovation, we needed a certified site from which we can think out of the box alongside thought leaders and engineers from device manufacturers across different healthcare sectors."

Derek Pupello, CEO of Five Labs, noted, "Our core business is to host expert surgeons for training sessions for advanced surgical techniques. Having Drs Norman, Clayman, Carling, and the rest of their expert surgeons in our facility on a regular basis to meet with and collaborate with biologic companies and device manufacturers is expected to speed up their new product development ultimately resulting in better cure rates and better outcomes."

"Five Labs provides a unique training environment with lecture halls and simulated ORs," said Dr. Gary Clayman of the Clayman Thyroid Center. "In addition to having a secure, private facility to develop new products, we're able to use the facility to train other surgeons in advanced neck dissections on cadavers and in the use of biologics to protect nerves and other vital structures in the neck. We also plan to host monthly research days where industry leaders bring their newest technologies for our expert surgeons to help develop. Having five major companies present for our first working event proves this is a needed process."

The Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, Scarless Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center make up the world's highest volume endocrine surgery practice and are now united under one roof, operating out of the brand-new Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, a 75,000 sq. ft. expansion of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital dedicated to the advanced surgical treatment of parathyroid, thyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers.

In addition to using the site for new product development and industry collaboration, the surgeons and Five Labs will host annual device, biologics, and training conferences for all soft tissue surgeons including endocrine surgeons, surgical oncologists, ENT surgeons, and more.

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery's entire roster of surgeons will be present at the monthly innovation summits, and device manufacturers are already filling the calendar to secure space and access to these surgeons to help establish the soft-tissue biologics industry. This is a particularly unique opportunity for device manufacturers because of the extremely high volume of the surgical practices allowing new devices or biologics into clinic trials at an unprecedented pace. With over 100 thyroid and parathyroid operations weekly, randomized clinical trials can be accomplished rapidly and devoid of bias because of the homogeneity of the techniques.

Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. Well known for cure rates over 99% via an operation that typically lasts about 20 minutes, the Norman Parathyroid Center's success centers on a teamwork approach by the most experienced parathyroid surgeons in the world.

Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness, and cosmetic and functional outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care. www.thyroidcancer.com | (813) 940-3130

Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. Dr. Carling spent nearly 20 years at Yale University, including 7 as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery before leaving in 2020 to open to Carling Adrenal Center, which performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world. www.adrenal.com | (813) 972-0000

FIVE Labs, LLC is a Tampa-based national leader in the bioskills industry. Their cutting edge and technologically advanced bioskills labs allow providers to practice new techniques with new medical devices to further their surgical skills and patient care. For more information about FIVE Labs, visit www.fivelabs.org

Located in Tampa, Florida, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a full-service hospital with a deep knowledge and experience in surgery of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. The hospital is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa hospital and served by high-volume endocrine surgeons who have dedicated their careers to the treatment of thyroid cancers and benign thyroid tumors, hyperparathyroidism, and adrenal gland tumors. Located near Tampa International Airport the Hospital is a world-wide destination for endocrine tumor surgery. www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

