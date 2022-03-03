Toyota Commits $110 Million to Education and Career Readiness "Driving Possibilities" will Help Prepare Youth for STEM Fields and Address Barriers to Learning

PLANO, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating limitless possibilities for all is the inspiration behind Driving Possibilities, a new $110 million education and community-focused program developed by Toyota.

West Dallas STEM School (PRNewswire)

Driving Possibilities leverages Toyota's more than 60 years of active support in communities across the U.S., with a comprehensive strategy to collaborate with academia, local and national nonprofits, and the community. The aim is to create innovative educational programs and improve access to opportunities where barriers exist.

This initiative of the Toyota USA Foundation will be funded in part by Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Toyota Financial Services (TFS) and will begin a phased rollout across the company's operational communities nationwide.

"We need to better prepare the workforce of the future by providing a broader education and getting the next generation ready for high-growth careers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer, TMNA. "In addition, addressing inequities that create barriers to success will help improve lives throughout the U.S."

A Model for the Future

Driving Possibilities focuses on PreK-12 education, building on Toyota's existing programs across the country. The goal of the initiative is to improve communities and get young people excited and prepared for the job market.

The program is modeled after the early success of a PreK-8 STEM school in West Dallas, which recently began a phased opening. The STEM school – a joint effort by Toyota, the Dallas Independent School District, Southern Methodist University, and the West Dallas community – utilizes a project-based STEM curriculum, provides professional teacher development, coordinates local services, and is enhanced by ongoing research.

The West Dallas STEM School also will feature after school programs, a community center, and a food pantry.

Community Approach

Beyond the classroom, Driving Possibilities includes community engagement efforts focused on critical needs like food insecurity, job training and mobility services. Toyota intends to partner with other businesses, local government, educators, and nonprofits to address education and community needs.

"Through our active partnerships with communities across the U.S., we collaborate to improve education and help shape the future for the next generation," said Mark Templin, chief executive officer, TFS. "We invite other businesses to join with us in this shared purpose."

Media Contact

Victor Vanov, Victor.vanov@toyota.com

About the Toyota USA Foundation

The Toyota USA Foundation supports programs across the education continuum in the United States, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the United States who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America