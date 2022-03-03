Tribe Gaming and MOVE Network unveil limited edition NFT collaboration

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribe Gaming, the leading mobile gaming content collective and esports organization, has unveiled its latest NFT drop in collaboration with partner Move Network.

Tribe Gaming, in collaboration with MOVE Network, has released a series of limited edition NFTs for auction. The NFTs will each unlock unique and bespoke perks, experiences, and opportunities within the Tribe universe for the holder. Tribe will be donating all of their proceeds to the Quest to Conquer Cancer fundraising initiative.

The third NFT for auction is entitled, "N3XT G3N", and the concept serves as a nod to the evolution of the blockchain and mobile gaming communities. Inspired by the ever-changing landscape of tech and gaming, this art piece aims to recognize the past and present, while also anticipating the future of the spaces, where both Move and Tribe are leading the charge.

"For Tribe N3XT G3N, we chose an aesthetic that resembles a circuit board, inspired by technological advances and transformations. This piece represents Tribe's ability to be at the forefront of everything we do since 2017, just as the development of processors revolutionizes technology year after year. Tribe is always innovating, leading, pulling mobile gaming and content creation into a new era, this time in the NFT and Web3 world." said Elcio Colle, Creative Director for Tribe Gaming.

The 1-of-1 NFT shall be available via auction on OpenSea NFT marketplace, and the bidding will commence on 03/02/2022 and will be ending on 03/09/2022

About Tribe Gaming

Tribe Gaming was founded in 2017 by mobile gaming superstar Patrick "Chief Pat" Carney to drive the growth of mobile media, entertainment and esports. Exclusively representing some of the biggest names in mobile content and most talented players in esports, Tribe's powerhouse of creators have garnered over 28 million fans and 140+ million monthly views on YouTube alone, and Tribe's esports teams compete in five major mobile titles. Tribe Gaming is based in Austin, Texas with employees located around the world. Follow the Tribe on Twitter (@TribeGaming) or at https://www.tribegaming.gg.

About MOVE Network

MOVE Network is a leading NFT aggregator covering a wide spectrum of NFT products. MOVE Network allows enterprises and start-ups to capture value by using blockchain technologies to trade, stake, create, and auction NFTs. Users can utilize MOVE Network to own and trade NFT IPs in entertainment, music, artwork, and esports. Follow MOVE Network on Twitter (@movemovenetwork) or at https://www.movenetwork.io/ .

About Quest To Conquer Cancer

Quest to Conquer Cancer is a fundraising event that empowers gamers to impact the world.

Quest to Conquer Caners goal is to seek to rally the global gaming community to put their passion for conquering games towards conquering cancer. How? By banding together with creators from across the internet to rally their communities together hosting charity streams to end this terrible disease. Follow Quest to Conquer Cancer on Twitter (@Quest2Conquer) or at https://questtoconquercancer.com/ .

