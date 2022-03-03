Unicycive to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences Presentations to highlight Company's novel treatments for kidney diseases

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive, will participate at two upcoming investor conferences in March.

Unicycive management will present at the following investor conferences:

34th Annual ROTH Conference

Date/Time: March 13-15, 2022 (Virtually and In-Person) Format: On demand on-line presentation (available now) and 1x1 meetings Presenter: Dr. Shalabh Gupta Webcast: https://wswcom/webcast/roth43/uncy/1851132

Dr. Gupta's presentation at the ROTH conference will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Unicycive, please contact your ROTH representative. For questions or further information about Unicycive, please contact Anne Marie Fields of Stern IR at 212-362-1200 or submit your request to ir@unicycive.com.

Maxim Group 2nd Annual Virtual Growth Conference

Date/Time: March 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm Eastern time Format: Fireside Chat Moderator: Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Maxim Group Presenter: Dr. Shalabh Gupta Webcast: https://m-vestcom/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Unicycive management, visit Virtual Growth Conference | M-Vest , where you can submit a request for a virtual meeting and where you can view an On-demand on-line corporate presentation delivered by Dr. Gupta.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

