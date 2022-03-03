UNITED SPINAL'S '#STRONGWHEELED TOGETHER' AWARDS TO RECOGNIZE LEADERS, ADVOCATES, AND INNOVATORS FROM THE DISABILITY COMMUNITY

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association has released a call for nominations for its November 10th virtual member awards event, which will be the culmination of the organization's 2022 #StrongWheeled Together campaign celebrating the power of community building and raising awareness of the impact of people with disabilities throughout society.

Learn more about United Spinal's #StrongWheeled Together Campaign, visit www.unitedspinal.org/strong-wheeled-together (PRNewswire)

The #StrongWheeled Together Awards Event will highlight the accomplishments of people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D) in entrepreneurship and innovation, youth community organizing, the visual arts, the performing arts, and sports and recreation.

"We are looking for candidates who have overcome obstacles to erase the stigmatization of people with disabilities and strengthen the inclusion of wheelchair users in our society," said Vincenzo Piscopo, United Spinal's president and CEO.

"We want to recognize enthusiastic, up-and-coming individuals living with SCI/D who are advancing their abilities to reach new levels of success," added Piscopo.

During the event, United Spinal will present awardees with a grant honoring their passion for their craft, career, and community.

To submit nominations, visit https://unitedspinal.org/strong-wheeled-together/nomination-form/.

Individuals can nominate others or themselves. All nominees must be wheelchair users and/or people with SCI/D living in the United States and its territories over the age of 13.

Nominations will close on May 1st and the contest will enter its judging phase where a United Spinal panel will select candidates to advance to later stages of the prize competition. Top candidates will be asked to craft a three-minute video displaying their body of work and discussing their background and disability journey.

The candidate videos will be spotlighted on social media to crowdsource votes from the public to select the final winners and highlight rising stars in the SCI/D community.

Winners will receive their award at the November 10th event, which will bring together United Spinal's members, valued partners and luminaries from the fields represented by the awards.

Educational and outreach initiatives around mental health and wellness, fitness and athletics, and emergency preparedness drive the #StrongWheeled Together campaign.

The campaign draws its strength from the grassroots connections and personal stories that center on the journey from injury to rehabilitation and independence.

#StrongWheeled Together is part of the ongoing dialogue on the value of diversity and inclusion, based on SCI/D community's lived experiences and contributions to American society.

For more information about the #StrongWheeled Together campaign, visit https://unitedspinal.org/strong-wheeled-together/.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 49 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

