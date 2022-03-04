HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF WESTERN ASSURANCE CORP. IN NEW MEXICO

CHICAGO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Western Assurance Corp. (Western Assurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Western Assurance is an independent agency providing comprehensive insurance solutions, including commercial and personal insurance, and employee benefits services. Western Assurance specializes in the non-profit sector and the construction, transportation industries, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Western Assurance team to Hub," said Randy Perkins, President of Hub Southwest. "They are all incredibly talented, and their breadth of experience will deepen our capabilities in the region as we continue to grow to serve our clients' evolving needs."

Chris Williams, President of Western Assurance, and the Western Assurance team will join Hub Southwest.

"The opportunity to work with other industry-leading specialists across Hub is very exciting as we look to continue to grow and broaden our resources and services for our clients," said Williams.

Western Assurance was represented by the consulting firm Mystic Capital for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

