Johnson Controls to present at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

CORK, Ireland, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, will present at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Olivier Leonetti will participate on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 3:50 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:                 

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ryan Edelman   
Direct: +1 609 720 4545
Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com                       

Karen Tognarelli
Direct: +1 571 214 7744
Email: karen.tognarelli@jci.com 

 

Brian Shekoski   
Direct: +1 414 524 6218  
Email: brian.d.shekoski@jci.com                                   

Michael Isaac
Direct: +41 52 6330374 
Email: michael.isaac@jci.com

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)
View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-to-present-at-the-2022-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301495635.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.