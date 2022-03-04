Park West Gallery Hosts Online Fundraiser for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Upcoming Park West auction donating 100% of the sales from over 100 works to the Ukrainian Red Cross

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park West Gallery is holding a special fundraiser to support the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine during their March 10-13 live-streaming online art auctions.

Ukrainian artist Anatole Krasnyansky will be one of the featured artists at Park West Gallery’s special online fundraiser for Ukrainian relief efforts starting Thursday, March 10. (PRNewswire)

Park West, the world's largest art dealer, will be donating 100% of the proceeds from over 100 works of art to the Ukrainian Red Cross, which has been repairing infrastructure, supporting families, and providing food, water, and medicine to those who need it in Ukraine.

To participate, interested parties only need to go to parkwestgallery.com/online to sign up to attend the online auctions.

The live-streaming auctions will take place from Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13.

Two of the featured artists originally come from Romania—the former child prodigy Alexandra Nechita with a collection of paintings on canvas, paintings on paper, sculptures, and graphic works, and celebrated abstract artist András Markós with a collection of paintings and ceramics.100% of all proceeds from all of the art sold by Nechita and Markós during the fundraising weekend will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

The auctions will also feature art by two American artists with Ukrainian roots—Anatole Krasnyansky was born in Kiev and the late Igor Medvedev came from Kharkov. An original painting along with an edition of graphic works will be made available from each of the artists, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the relief efforts.

Three other acclaimed American artists—Autumn de Forest, James Coleman, and Mark Kostabi (who comes from an Estonian family)—will also be donating an original painting along with an edition of graphic works to the charity auction. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Finally, Park West will be donating two works from their museum collection to the fundraiser—a Millennium Edition etching from the Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn and an original creation by famed Israeli legend Yaacov Agam. 100% of the proceeds will also go to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

"What's happening in Ukraine right now is a tragedy," said Park West Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione. "Ukraine has a wonderful cultural and artistic history, and we believe this fundraiser is very important to the Ukrainian people and will provide significant assistance."

Anyone can attend next weekend's live-streaming auctions—just fill out Park West's online reservation form and information to register for the event will be provided: https://www.parkwestgallery.com/online/

You can find more information about the Ukrainian Red Cross and their mission along with links to donate directly to their efforts here: https://www.icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery and its over 50-year history at http://www.parkwestgallery.com.

Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit https://www.parkwestgallery.com/online/.

Late Ukrainian artist Igor Medvedev and Park West Gallery Founder and CEO Albert Scaglione in 1999. (PRNewswire)

