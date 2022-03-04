PROVIDENT HEALTHCARE PARTNERS ADVISES ADVANCED UROLOGY INSTITUTE IN ITS AFFILIATION WITH SOLARIS HEALTH

BOSTON and NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners (Provident), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Advanced Urology Institute (AUI) in its affiliation with Solaris Health (Solaris), a portfolio company of Lee Equity. AUI provides exceptional and innovative urologic care to patients throughout Florida, with specialists located in Ocala, Panama City, Tallahassee, Daytona Beach, Pinellas, and Southwest Florida markets. AUI brings to Solaris the skills and talents of 105 providers who care for over 150,000 unique patients each year.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Directors Kevin Palamara and Eric Major. McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Solaris, and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to AUI. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are honored to have represented the physicians at AUI in executing on their partnership with Solaris. As one of the largest urology groups in the U.S., AUI had a wealth of options for prospective partners, and ultimately the physician leaders determined that joining likeminded physicians at Solaris was the best option for their future," commented Palamara.

"Solaris is building a best-in-class group of urology practices, and AUI is a natural fit as its Southeastern hub through its combination of strong executive leadership and outstanding reputation for clinical care," noted Major.

"From the day we selected Provident to represent us in a private equity deal, we knew we made the right decision. Every step of the process was carefully orchestrated with clear and concise messaging from a team of highly skilled, knowledgeable, and accomplished individuals. It never mattered what time of day or day of the week it was, the Provident team was always available to meet our needs by phone or by virtual web meeting. Most importantly, we felt represented by Provident, knowing that they were always looking out for our best interest. In the end, we felt we selected the right buyer and eventually negotiated the best deal, much to the credit of the Provident team," stated Scott B. Sellinger, MD, President, AUI and Richard Wooten, CEO of AUI.

About Advanced Urology Institute

Headquartered in Oxford, FL, Advanced Urology Institute is a professional corporation of medical doctors (M.D.'s) who are board certified and qualified in the surgical sub-specialty of urology. AUI specialists are located throughout Florida in Ocala, Panama City, Tallahassee, Daytona Beach, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Fort Meyers, and Naples. AUI was founded in 2014 as a single-specialty, physician led organization to respond more efficiently and effectively to the ever-mounting changes in healthcare and government regulations. This allows AUI to provide and dedicate the highest level in patient-centered care with over 600 combined providers, clinical and front office staff. Visit www.advancedurologyinstitute.com for more information.

About Solaris Health

Solaris Health is a leading national healthcare platform committed to enhancing access to specialty healthcare and continually improving patient outcomes. Empowering community providers allows the company to make sure that every decision made puts patient care at the forefront. Solaris is growing to meet the changing needs of the healthcare providers, and to develop innovative ways to better deliver value and state-of-the-art care to its patients. Solaris Health is proud to be among the most innovative medical organizations in the United States. Visit www.solarishealthpartners.com for more information.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including urology services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

