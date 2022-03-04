Total-Western President, Payman Farrokhyar, Recognized by Engineering News Record as "2022 Top Young Professionals"

PARAMOUNT, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Payman Farrokhyar, President of Total-Western, was recognized by Engineering News Record (ENR) as a 2022 Top Young Professional for their California and Northwest region. This annual awards program honors individuals under 40 years of age who have exhibited exceptional leadership and service throughout their careers.

"I'm incredibly honored to be selected as a Top Young Professional by ENR," said Mr. Farrokhyar. "It's always been my passion to seek new and improved ways of doing things so that I can grow, not only as an individual but also as a leader who supports and encourages those around me to be the best they can be, and I truly believe my career reflects that. I've been blessed to be surrounded by so many great leaders and mentors throughout my career from whom I have learned and garnered support, and I hope to continue to return the favor to those around me throughout my professional journey. Thank you, ENR, for this special recognition alongside all of the other incredible leaders within this industry."

Industry leaders are recognized in each of ENR's ten regions around the country. For the California and Northwest regions, entrants were judged by three primary criteria: industry experience and education, career and industry leadership, and community service and involvement.

To read the full article highlighting Mr. Farrokhyar's accomplishments and contributions to the community and the industry, please click here.

About Total-Western, Inc.

Total-Western provides comprehensive design/build construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services to customers throughout the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness, and personal accountability in mind.

