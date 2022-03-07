Orlando Health Network helps save Medicare and commercial insurers almost $20 million in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its tenth year of existence, Orlando Health Network's accountable care organization (ACO) achieved success once more by saving the federal government's Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and other commercial insurers approximately $19.5 million in healthcare costs through meeting quality and cost goals in 2020. The ACO has saved over $153 million since it began.

(PRNewsfoto/Orlando Health) (PRNewswire)

"Our results prove that collaboration and information sharing between our providers yield better outcomes," said Erik Walker, MD, board chairman, Orlando Health Network. "The accountable care organization further advances our ability to make a positive impact on the health of each and every person we serve within the community, particularly in today's dynamic healthcare environment."

ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, who come together to provide coordinated high-quality care to their Medicare patients, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Savings. This is done to ensure that patients get the right care at the right time, while avoiding unnecessary duplication of services and preventing medical errors.

Although Orlando Health launched the first hospital-led MSSP ACO in the state of Florida back in 2013, the network has evolved from a primary-care-focused collaborative partnership to become one of the largest clinically integrated networks nationally. It now boasts more than 5,500 multispecialty providers, a robust and expanding ambulatory footprint, and 16 wholly owned hospitals and emergency departments.

Additionally, the network expanded its value-based care partnerships with commercial payers including Aetna, Cigna, Florida Blue, and United Healthcare, and now cares for nearly 300,000 patients across Central Florida. Through these various value-based arrangements with its payer partners, the network covers roughly one in seven Greater Orlando residents.

Dr. George Ralls, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Orlando Health, underscored the importance of the latest results in helping to advance the healthcare system's mission.

"The Orlando Health Network continues to be successful in reducing unnecessary costs, achieving better outcomes, and improving the patient's experience and well-being. We are thankful for our physicians, clinical teams, administrators and support staff whose hard work results in the highest distinctions for quality, which helps make Orlando Health a leading system," Dr. Ralls stated.

For more information about Orlando Health Network and value-based contract performance, the Orlando Health Network 2021 Value Report can be accessed online at www.OrlandoHealthNetwork.com.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a not-for-profit healthcare organization with $7.6 billion of assets under management that serves the southeastern United States.

Founded more than 100 years ago, the healthcare system is recognized around the world for its pediatric and adult Level One Trauma program as well as the only state-accredited Level Two Adult Trauma Center in the St. Petersburg region. It is the home of the nation's largest neonatal intensive care unit under one roof, the only system in the southeast to offer open fetal surgery to repair the most severe forms of spina bifida, the site of an Olympic athlete training facility and operator of one of the largest and highest performing clinically integrated networks in the region. Orlando Health has pioneered life-changing medical research and its Graduate Medical Education program hosts more than 350 residents and fellows. The 3,200-bed system includes 16 wholly-owned hospitals and emergency departments; rehabilitation services, cancer and heart institutes, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, physician offices for adults and pediatrics, skilled nursing facilities, an in-patient behavioral health facility, home healthcare services in partnership with LHC Group, and urgent care centers in partnership with FastMed Urgent Care. Nearly 4,500 physicians, representing more than 90 medical specialties and subspecialties have privileges across the Orlando Health system, which employs more than 23,000 team members. In FY21, Orlando Health served nearly 160,000 inpatients and nearly 3.6 million outpatients. During that same time period, Orlando Health provided approximately $648 million in total value to the communities it serves in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more. Additional information can be found at http://www.orlandohealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @orlandohealth.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Ray

nicole.ray@orlandohealth.com

+1 (407) 744-5263

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orlando Health, Inc.