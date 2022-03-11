Expert Connections
Norfolk Southern to present at J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference

Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago

ATLANTA, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) President Alan H. Shaw and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins will make a presentation at J.P. Morgan's 2022 Industrials Conference. Details on joining the presentation follow below.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation)
What: J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference
When: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Where: Via Webcast - https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/industrials22/sessions/41119-norfolk-southern-corp/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-to-present-at-jp-morgan-2022-industrials-conference-301501077.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.