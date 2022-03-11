Polaris Healthcare is excited to welcome its newest member, The Sentinel of Mohegan Lake, an Assisted Living Community located in bucolic Mohegan Lake in Westchester County, New York.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By offering assisted living services at affordable rates amid luxurious accommodations, The Sentinel of Mohegan Lake is a proud addition to Polaris Healthcare's network. Open several months now, residents at The Sentinel of Mohegan Lake consider it a primary option for those who want a more personalized level of care.

With numerous room option layouts, a warm contemporary design, gourmet meals, a loyal dedicated staff and endless entertainment, The Sentinel of Mohegan Lake redefines community living in a home-like, safe and relaxing environment. Residents enjoy easy access to a plethora of amenities including access to our library, parlor, solarium, private movie theater and more. Residents have the luxury to soak in some rays on our sun decks, take a stroll on our grounds or visit with friends and family in the community.

Neil Zelman, CEO of The Sentinel, says, "Throughout the development of The Sentinel of Mohegan Lake, we held ourselves to the highest standard. By incorporating spacious suites, beautiful designs, and comfortable furniture, we combined the amenities of a 5-star resort with the comforting feel of home."

Eric Newhouse, President of The Sentinel, adds, "The Sentinel of Mohegan Lake is proof that our dedication to senior care runs deep. We are deeply grateful to have partnered with local and state government to make this vision a reality. Our team of highly qualified professionals is now able to care for those in need, and I'm immensely proud of what we have built and the incredible future The Sentinel has to offer the greater community of Westchester County."

To learn more about The Sentinel of Mohegan Lake, please visit us at www.sentinelalf.com or arrange an onsite tour with Bassie Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer, at 845.596.8193.

