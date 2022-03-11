TARANIS NAMED PLANET LABS PBC'S AGRICULTURE PARTNER OF THE YEAR

WESTFIELD, Ind., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taranis, a leading AI-powered crop intelligence company, today announced it has been recognized as Planet's Agriculture Partner of the Year during the 2022 annual Planet Sales Kickoff, held in San Diego. The Taranis and Planet partnership provided the pathway for delivering ag retailers and farmers, daily Field Health insights and trends, by combining Planet's high quality PlanetScope data with Taranis' powerful AI and machine learning technologies.

The partnership highlights Taranis' and Planet's shared commitment to deliver customers precise field health insights

The generated insights and trends, alongside stand count, weeds, diseases, and other crop threat insights, have been used by more than 100 agribusinesses around the world, helping ag retailers demonstrate value for their customers and build better relationships that allows them to accelerate data-driven decision-making, proactively manage their operations, and improve profitability.

Taranis provides the highest-resolution, leaf-level images in the market to help retail agronomists and farmers see exactly what is happening in every field and every acre. By utilizing those leaf-level images combined with the high-frequency satellite imagery from PlanetScope, Taranis not only shows what is in the field, but also how it is impacting the health of the field throughout the year in millions of acres.

"We're honored to be awarded the agriculture partner of the year by Planet. The challenges faced by ag retailers and growers are complex in nature, and we believe our partnership with Planet have been essential in helping our mutual customers achieve excellent business outcomes," says Ofir Schlam, Co-Founder and President, "As we built a solution to deliver the most timely, actionable insights for ag retailers, co-ops and farmers, Planet was able to provide us unprecedented daily satellite imagery to pair with our leaf-level drone imagery, allowing our customers to quickly identify deviations from expected crop growth and make the right interventions in the right time."

"Our partnership over the years with Taranis has empowered advisors, suppliers and growers," comments John Atkinson, Vice President of Channel Sales at Planet, "Seeing how information and data from our satellite solutions is used, to deliver precise and impactful insights, is a testimony to our success in the agriculture industry. This partnership provides the insights necessary for productive, profitable, and sustainable farming."

