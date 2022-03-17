CITGO Makes It Easier For Drivers With Disabilities To Find Gas Stations That Can Help Them Refuel

CITGO is proud to partner with fuelService, A free app that lets customers with disabilities seamlessly connect to nearby gas stations.

HOUSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO is making it easier than ever for drivers with disabilities to locate and fuel up at gas stations where assistance is available to them. Through fuelService , a free app for Android and Apple devices created by a driver with disabilities, CITGO customers who need assistance can quickly and conveniently find nearby gas stations with help available. The app then notifies the gas station when the customer arrives so an attendant can assist them.

"By eliminating uncertainty for customers who need help refueling, and by reducing wait times, fuelService not only provides convenience, it provides peace of mind," said CITGO General Manager Brand Equity Kevin Kinney. "Now customers with disabilities don't have to drive from gas station to gas station to find an available attendant, nor will they have to honk their horns or flash their lights in hopes of catching someone's attention."

"Drivers with disabilities have been waiting too long for an easier, struggle-free experience when filling up. Together, both CITGO and fuelService are transforming lives and providing more confidence to drivers with disabilities than ever before," said Josh Basile, Quadriplegic, Board Member of United Spinal Association.

To encourage the adoption of fuelService, the proceeds of which benefit spinal cord and paralysis research, CITGO is paying the licensing fees for its participating stations. All CITGO marketers will receive promotional kits and brochures.

"Adding fuelService to our offerings is a natural extension of our commitment to serving each and every customer," continued Kinney. "We're proud to make the world a little more accessible."

To use fuelService, download the app, or request service by calling or texting 844-957-1100. More information is available at fuelService.org .

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

