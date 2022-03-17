IABC NASHVILLE HONORS OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTIONS

Members and community leaders honored with leadership and communications awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Business Communicators' Nashville chapter (IABC Nashville) has honored local members with individual 2021 leadership awards.

The awards honored individuals who have made significant contributions to IABC Nashville and the communications profession and were announced during January and February's professional development events.

"We're proud to have so many outstanding communicators and contributors as part of our IABC Nashville Chapter," said Kristin Appelman, IABC Nashville president. "These awards celebrate individuals who spend countless hours supporting our chapter and the communications profession."

Receiving the Rising Star Award is Michael Payne, who is the social media manager at Tennessee Performing Arts Center and has served as IABC Nashville board secretary and now president-elect. The Rising Star Award honors those with less than 10 years of professional experience who are young, dynamic leaders who are shaping the future of IABC.

Jessica Hopson, senior account supervisor at Lovell Communications and former IABC Nashville VP of Communications received the Communicator of the Year Award. This award annually recognizes professionals who have demonstrated excellence in communication and leadership and have more than 10 years of experience.

Finally, Paul Ladd, senior correspondent and Director of Listener Response at World Christian Broadcasting received the Hall of Fame Award.

"Paul has been a staunch supporter of our chapter for decades now and has served both at the chapter and regional level, including serving as chapter president more than once," said Birdie Loeffler, former president of IABC Nashville and nominator of Paul. "He is highly accomplished in his communications career and you'd be hard-pressed to find an important public figure he hasn't interviewed over his lengthy and impressive career. He exhibits constant professionalism and is an upstanding member of our organization."

About IABC Nashville

IABC Nashville is the local chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators, serving middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. The Nashville chapter is one of more than 100 chapters in 70 countries, with a mission to provide professional development and networking opportunities to members, as well as the larger communications community. In 2017, they received the Small Chapter of the Year Award for outstanding efforts to bring professional communicators together in significant and inspiring ways.

The chapter is diverse, with members representing agencies, government, corporations, universities, and nonprofit organizations. IABC Nashville also offers ties to job bank services and the annual Music City Gold Pen Awards program. IABC is the only place to connect with communicators globally.

