OCHSNER HEALTH ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH DR. JAMES ANDREWS AND ANDREWS MEDICINE

NEW ORLEANS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ochsner Health and internationally-renowned orthopedic surgeon James R. Andrews, MD announced an exclusive five-year partnership to create The Ochsner Andrews Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Institute. Building upon Ochsner's award-winning sports medicine and orthopedic programs, Dr. Andrews will bring his expertise and education platform, newly launched as Andrews Medicine, to strengthen the best-in-class care for patients and athletes across Louisiana and Mississippi.

The Ochsner Andrews Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Institute will work in consultation with Dr. Andrews to expand Ochsner's accredited orthopedic sports medicine fellowship program and to enhance Ochsner's physical therapy and sports performance protocols and offerings. Ochsner is home to three Andrews Institute fellowship-trained physicians: Nicholas Goyeneche, MD, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist, Benjamin Guevara, MD, orthopedic surgeon and Physician Vice-Lead, North Shore Region Orthopedics and Karim Meijer, MD, orthopedic surgeon and Head Team Physician for the New Orleans Saints.

Several times each month, Dr. Andrews will consult with Ochsner physicians and sports medicine teams in person to consult and provide guidance on programs and share clinical best practices. He will also participate in research and professional development initiatives, while he continues his leadership and advocacy in preventing youth sports injuries which has been a particular passion of his for the last 20 years.

"Our award-winning orthopedic and sports medicine team is excited to partner with Andrews Medicine and gain valuable insights from Dr. Andrews that will allow us to continue growing and improving upon the care our patients and athletes have come to expect and rely on," said Deryk Jones, MD, orthopedic surgeon and Section Head of Sports Medicine, Ochsner Health. "Through this partnership, we will be able to offer a nationally-recognized and competitive sports medicine fellowship program to train the next generation of physicians."

A Homer, La. native, Dr. Andrews is a founding member of the Andrews Institute, a trademark of Andrews Medicine, LLC, in Pensacola, Fla., and a co-founder of the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham and the Andrews Research and Education Foundation in Pensacola. He has mentored more than 650 orthopedic sports medicine fellows and more than 80 primary care sports medicine fellows during his career. Dr. Andrews earned his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine and completed his residency at Tulane Medical School. He completed fellowships in knee surgery and sports medicine at the University of Virginia and the University of Lyon in France.

"Throughout my career in healthcare, I've always admired Dr. Alton Ochsner and the organization he's built for their commitment to excellence in healthcare," said Dr. Andrews. "There are a lot of unique reasons for this partnership. However, the most important reason is the impact we can have on the lives of our patients in my home state. Combining the Ochsner and Andrews commitment to excellence in clinical care, the prevention of injury and disease, and the ongoing drive to innovate and discover new treatments and best practices is an exciting opportunity for all of us, especially the patients we will serve in the Gulf South Region and beyond."

Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Care at Ochsner

With more than 36 highly trained orthopedic surgeons at 25 locations, a team of experienced physicians and more than 40 advanced practice providers and the latest surgical and rehabilitation equipment, Ochsner provides the highest level of specialized care in the Gulf South, including joint replacement, a pediatric orthopedic program, orthopedic oncology and more. Ochsner is a nationally recognized Center of Excellence for total joint and spine procedures and is proud to have earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement—the only hospital in Louisiana with this certification.

The nationally and internationally recognized Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute (OSMI) team includes 16 orthopedic surgeons fellowship trained and subspecialty certified in sports medicine as well as 17 sports medicine physicians trained in ultrasound guided OrthoBiologics treatments and other non-operative therapies. These experts work in direct concert with 160 highly skilled athletic trainers and a dedicated team of performance training coaches and sports medicine assistants that support student athletes at more than 100 high schools, colleges, and club organizations. Ochsner is also proud to be the Official Healthcare Provider of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. The singular goal of the OSMI team is to get all types of athletes into peak physical condition for pain-free competition.

To make an appointment with our highly trained Ochsner Andrews Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Institute physicians and learn more about our award-winning program, please visit www.ochsner.org/orthopedics.

