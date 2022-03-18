JLL appoints Laura Adams as Chief HR Officer

Successor to Mary Bilbrey who leaves JLL after 6 years for new opportunity

CHICAGO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE:JLL) today announced that Laura Adams will be promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and become a member of its Global Executive Board (GEB) effective July 1. This follows Mary Bilbrey's announcement that she has decided to leave JLL after six years in senior leadership roles to move to her next opportunity.

Bilbrey has served as JLL's CHRO and a member of the GEB since February 2019, prior to which she spent three years as CHRO for the Americas region. She joined JLL in 2016 having previously held several different HR leadership positions for HSBC based at various times in the U.S. and in Europe.

Adams, presently Global HR Lead for JLL's Markets Advisory, Capital Markets and Work Dynamics segments, joined the company in 2005 following senior HR roles with Washington Mutual Bank and Diamond Technology Partners. She has extensive experience in aligning people programs to business strategy and driving large-scale complex change, and is a passionate advocate of diversity, equity and inclusion. She is based in Chicago.

JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich said: "Mary has played a pivotal role in guiding the strategic transformation of our business and has successfully led the modernization and upskilling of our world-class HR organization. Laura is the ideal successor as Chief HR Officer and a great fit as a member of our Global Executive Board. She combines deep understanding of our business and strategy with excellent leadership skills and experience."

Effective July 1, JLL's Global Executive Board will comprise Christian Ulbrich, Laura Adams, Richard Bloxam, Karen Brennan, Yishai Lerner, Neil Murray, Greg O'Brien and Mihir Shah.

