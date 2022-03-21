Panorama Mortgage Group Names Ryan Rathert as Chief Financial Officer

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG), a multi-brand national mortgage company headquartered in Nevada, announced today that Ryan Rathert has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer effective today.

"My job is really to drive the day-to-day business performance while keeping in mind obviously the overall strategy and growth goals to hit financial metrics," said Ryan.

As a financial executive with more than 15 years in the mortgage leadership role, Ryan brings a vast insight to problem solving and prides himself on simplifying challenges. He spent the last eight years with Stearns Lending in a variety of roles. His most recent being the COO/CFO of the Wholesale Mortgage Channel. His past positions include but are not limited to Production CFO, Head of Private Label Operations, and several senior finance and business support roles for Stearns Lending, Wells Fargo and Mr. Cooper.

"We are excited for Ryan to bring his expertise and strategic approach to grow PMG like we've never seen before," said Sarah Gonzalez, PMG President and Chief Operations Officer.

As an executive leader, Ryan is passionate about diversity and inclusion inside the firm and minority homeownership for borrowers he serves. An active participant in industry advocacy, Ryan holds an Accredited Mortgage Professional designation with the Mortgage Bankers Association and will routinely participate in industry events and Stratmor Roundtables. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Iowa.

"My goal is to be able to bring a partnership culture within the business to help drive success for the company and for our borrowers. I love the underserved market. I think that this is a fast-growing avenue, and I love seeing more support and investment into their communities," said Ryan.

Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG) is a multi-brand national mortgage company that began in 2007. PMG originated from Alterra Home Loans, whose mission is to increase family wealth through homeownership for first-time Hispanic homebuyers. Having grown to over $1.3B in annual originations, Alterra was voted by Mortgage Tech Magazine as one of the top tech-savvy companies and recognized by the Hispanic Business magazine as one of the fastest-growing Hispanic businesses. In 2019, PMG grew its mission-driven focus by adding two new brands: Legacy Home Loans, which focuses on increasing the extremely low black homeownership rate in America, and Inspiro Financial, a joint venture between PMG and one of the country's largest real estate firms. Its core platform is to partner with exceptional mortgage leaders and grow brands that are both strategically focused and mission driven.

