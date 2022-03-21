Parsec Partners with Microsoft Azure to Give Gaming Creators One-Click Remote Access for Building Real-Time 3D Applications

Game developers and studios can now deploy Parsec's low-latency, high-performance remote desktop solution anytime, anywhere through Microsoft Azure

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsec today announced it is partnering with Microsoft to provide game creators building and using real-time 3D applications (RT3D) with one-click deployment of their industry-leading remote access technology through Azure.

Access to high-performance hardware has become a significant challenge for gaming developers working on RT3D projects. By providing easy access to Azure's cloud industry leading 60+ datacenter regions, Parsec is enabling teams of game builders across the globe to carry out their projects anytime, anywhere.

"From Day One, Parsec has been empowering tens of thousands of creators to build incredible projects regardless of work location and device," said Benjy Boxer, co-founder and General Manager, Parsec. "Our partnership with Azure now allows us to extend this experience to even more individuals across the globe—in just a few clicks."

The Parsec and Azure partnership gives game creators access to pre-configured high-performance virtual machines to anyone with an internet connection and any type of computing device. Key benefits and features of the Parsec and Microsoft Azure partnership include:

Performance : Parsec's proprietary, peer-to-peer streaming technology sets the standard for input-latency and image quality, blurring the distance between a person and their hardware.

Instant collaboration: Share a link and work from the same computer, letting editors and artists work together and review work live.

Flexible display options : With full support for up to three monitors, virtual displays, improved color mode, and an endless set of supported resolutions, Parsec allows you to personalize your remote work environment

Precision gamepad control: With near zero input lag, Parsec gives you full fidelity control over games. Plug in a pad, WACOM tablet, or a keyboard and mouse, and it just works.

"The transition to fully remote work hindered Xbox Research's (XR) ability to run in-person user research for Halo Infinite," said Jonathan Winkle, Xbox Researcher and Parsec customer. "However, Parsec's low latency, high fidelity streaming solution allowed us to conduct studies remotely at a critical time in the game's development. This research generated meaningful and actionable insights that the team used to improve important features on the runway to launch. Since cutting our teeth on Halo Infinite, XR has scaled this capability using Parsec to conduct research across other titles within Xbox Game Studios."

Teams can get started today in the Azure Marketplace, and game creators can now access one-click deployment of pre-configured Windows Virtual Machines (VMs) that connect to NVIDIA GPUs. This pre-built desktop image includes Microsoft Visual Studio, DirectX, and the Game Developer Kit, optimized for creating real-time 3D applications. Deployment is easy, with most teams up and running in under 5 minutes. Learn more about how to deploy here. And for the latest on Parsec, make sure to follow their blog here.

ABOUT PARSEC

Founded in 2016 by CTO Chris Dickson and CEO Benjy Boxer, Parsec delivers a best-in-class high frame rate, low-latency remote desktop experience. The Parsec app is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Raspberry Pi and the web, and Parsec's SDK allows its streaming technology to be leveraged across any platform. Parsec is headquartered in NYC.

