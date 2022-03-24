Guaranteed Rate Welcomes Sanjay Gupta as New Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer

Innovative Fintech exec to focus on scaling the business and enhancing overall digital experience

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, today announces it has named veteran marketing executive Sanjay Gupta as its new Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer.

"Sanjay has the right experience to help us become a Fintech leader," said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "He is a true digital innovator, and I know he will provide a ton of firepower to our goal."

Gupta will be responsible for running all of Guaranteed Rate's marketing efforts, including branding, advertising, direct marketing, social media and PR. His digital responsibilities will include creating an even more seamless experience on both Rate.com and the company's mobile app. In addition, Gupta will also focus on significantly scaling Guaranteed Rate's consumer direct business.

Gupta joins Guaranteed Rate after the company's record-setting year with more than $116 billion in total loan volume in 2021.

"Guaranteed Rate has an incredibly strong reputation for putting the customer first by focusing on digital innovation," said Gupta. "I'm very excited to get to work and help make big things happen that continue to grow the business across multiple channels."

Gupta brings more than two decades of experience leading marketing efforts for some of the most recognized names in financial services, including Bank of America, AllState and Ally Financial. He most recently served as EVP, Head of Client Solutions & Outcomes at TIAA, where he was responsible for managing enterprise strategy, analytics and financial products.

A graduate of the University of Mumbai, he received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin, and has held Board positions at ICF International, Mobile Marketing Association and the Association of National Advertisers.

