BD Named One of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it has been named to Newsweek's inaugural list of "America's Most Trusted Companies" in the Health Care and Life Sciences category.

The ranking takes into consideration three core audiences of trust including customer, investor and employee trust. BD is one of only three medical technology companies to make the list.

"Earning and maintaining trust is more important than ever for all companies in today's environment, and especially for us at BD as a leader in an industry as consequential as health care," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "This recognition reflects our core value of doing what is right and our focus on creating value across all our stakeholders."

The list of America's Most Trusted Companies was compiled by surveying 50,000 Americans who rated companies they know on all three touchpoints of trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted, resulting in a list of the top 400 Most Trusted Companies across 22 industries.

BD also recently ranked first in its industry in Forbes America's Best Large Employers List, was named one of America's Most Just Companies in the Annual JUST 100 Ranking and was named one of America's Most Responsible companies by Newsweek. Visit the company's website to learn more about its environmental, social and governance strategy and commitment to advancing company, planet, community and human health.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Media : Investors : Troy Kirkpatrick Francesca DeMartino VP, Public Relations SVP, Head of Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.5743 troy.kirkpatrick@bd.com francesca.demartino@bd.com

