The 50 MENA Leaders inspiring change across the region

LONDON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewed focus on Global Thought Leadership places MENA at the heart of debate.

The world is emerging from the Covid pandemic to face long-term systemic challenges, from climate change to building fairer societies. Business leaders across the MENA region are stepping up to meet these challenges - and TBD Media Group, in collaboration with Gulf News, is reporting on how they are doing it.

TBD Media Group is an acclaimed global production company. Together with Gulf News, the region's most-trusted English language news source, 50 MENA Leaders demonstrate their prowess in industry, technology, sustainability, advisory, finance and energy in a series of interview-led, issue-driven films.

Each episode shows how a business has addressed a major industrial problem through applying technology, innovating new ways of working or seizing opportunities that chime with their values. The results are cleaner, more profitable businesses that delight customers, engage staff and present a model for the future.

The series is the brainchild of Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group. He says:

"The MENA story is one of transformation and the Leaders highlighted in the campaign demonstrate that businesses are driving the change. We feel privileged to share stories of entrepreneurialism, sustainability and innovation that people need to hear to be inspired to take action of their own. While it is easy to fall into the trap of believing the world's problems are insurmountable, these films show time and again that with visionary leadership, change isn't just possible - it's happening now."

Each film will be available through the 50 MENA Leaders portal on the Gulf News website, reaching a truly global audience hungry to learn more about the region's growing economy and influence.

Biotec, Bridgestone, Damas Jewellery, Fine Hygienic Holding, GoBazzar, Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), Ivoclar Vivadent, QI Group.

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/ .

Media Contact:

Jenna-Leigh Soobramoney

Head of Marketing

TBD Media Group

j.soobramoney@tbdmediagroup.com

