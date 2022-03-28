All American Label & Packaging has merged with Western Shield Label and Packaging, Expanding Product and Service Offerings to the Label Industry

DUBLIN, Calif. , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Label & Packaging ("AALP") has merged with Western Shield Label and Packaging ("Western Shield"), a leading provider of pressure-sensitive prime labels and packaging solutions to the food & beverage, health & beauty, and industrials sectors. Western Shield and AALP's highest quality standards and advanced operations across California, Texas, Ohio, and Tennessee are ideally positioned to service customers nationwide.

All American Label & Packaging has merged with Western Shield Label and Packaging, Expanding Product and Service Offerin

"AALP complements Western Shield in many ways," says Nizar Elias, Chief Executive Officer, Western Shield, adding "AALP serves similar and adjacent end markets such wine and spirits, and will allow us to extend our manufacturing footprint into the Southeast. We are excited about this merger and our combined ability to provide even greater service and expertise to our combined customers."

"We are excited to join forces with the deep bench of wonderful and talented people at Western Shield. We have evaluated several opportunities in the market, and none had the kind of sales and operational synergies we see here," commented Brad Brown, Founder, All American Label & Packaging.

"We were pleased to support AALP and Western Shield with this transformational merger," said Demetrios Dounis, Managing Director, Heartwood Partners. "The combination of these businesses makes tremendous sense and creates a number of ways for them to win. Our unique equity-rich capital structure resonated with the management teams and owners of both AALP and Western Shield. Moving forward we anticipate the combined businesses will remain active acquirers in the pressure sensitive labels space."

About All American Label & Packaging

All American Label & Packaging was born in 1995 out of a need for a premier full-service label company committed to excellence in product and service. Headquartered in Dublin, CA with an additional manufacturing facility in Memphis, TN, AALP provides premium flexographic, digital, and offset labels as well as shrink sleeves, folding cartons, flexible packaging, and grand format signage. Learn more about AALP at www.allamericanlabel.net.

About Western Shield Label and Packaging

Since 1970, Western Shield Label Company has been providing high end, custom printed labels and packaging for manufacturers, distributors, and brokers in Southern California and throughout the United States, Mexico & Canada. Western Shield specializes in Expanded Content Labels, Instant Redeemable Coupons, and 10 color work. Western Shield has locations in Dallas, TX, Middletown OH, and is headquartered in Rancho Dominguez, CA. For more information on Western Shield Label Company, please call 1866-975-2235 or visit www.westernshield.com.

About Heartwood Partners

Heartwood Partners is focused on partnering with family and management-owners. Our strategy is focused on providing strategic and financial guidance, human resources development, marketing and eCommerce expertise, and operational assistance to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products, services, and end markets. Please visit the Heartwood Partners website at www.heartwoodpartners.com to review our approach and investment portfolio.

